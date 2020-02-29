Ex-health official says Northern Ireland system 'skilled at dealing with outbreaks'

Health bosses will be working to ensure there are adequate intensive care beds in Northern Ireland to cope with a surge of coronavirus cases. (stock image)

Health bosses will be working to ensure there are adequate intensive care beds in Northern Ireland to cope with a surge of coronavirus cases.

A former senior health official has said extensive preparations will have been under way in Northern Ireland since the emergence of the covid-19 virus in China.

He also said the health service here is experienced and able to respond to emergencies such as a potential outbreak of the virus in Northern Ireland.

"The most important thing is for people not to panic," he said.

"If the Department is refusing to answer questions, it isn't because it is being secretive or trying to hide information, it's because it will want any information that it gives out to be accurate."

The former official, who played a key role in Northern Ireland's response to the H1N1 swine flu outbreak in 2010 and 2011, continued: "It's important for officials to communicate information without raising any undue alarm.

"Having spoken to clinicians about coronavirus, the majority of people will have a mild respiratory infection, about 15% will feel pretty unwell and a very small number will be quite sick.

"The people most at risk are those whose health is already compromised and the mortality rate is about 2%.

"The system is remarkably skilled at dealing with these sorts of situations, there will be a lot of contingency plans in place for all sorts of situations that might arise as this develops.

"It's clear there is learning to understand how the virus is spread and there will be a lot of work making sure there are enough intensive care beds for people who do become seriously unwell.

"I think one of the impacts of this may be how it affects general health services, if people who work in the health service are off because they are sick, that may have a knock-on effect on appointments.

"In the same way, it's likely that if there is an outbreak and a lot of people become very unwell and there is a greater demand on intensive care beds, we're likely to feel the impact of that three months down the line.

"You might see elective surgeries cancelled and put back, but that is the same when there is any increased demand on intensive care beds."

The former official said it is inevitable that some cases are confirmed in Northern Ireland, however, he said this does not necessarily mean large numbers of people will be diagnosed with the virus. "The question remains whether there will be one or two cases, or several thousand," he continued.

He also said officials never considered placing restrictions on public events or closing schools during the swine flu outbreak, as has been suggested to help stop to the spread of coronavirus.

England's chief medical officer has said schools may be closed for two months to curb the spread of the covid-19 virus.

However, the former health service official said: "If you do that, where do you stop?

"We certainly never got to that stage with swine flu because it was remarkably well contained.

"As for what is happening now, I'm sure they will be concentrating efforts on ensuring there are enough intensive care beds.

"In the meantime, people need to be prudent, sensible and have a good common sense approach to things like washing their hands and following official guidance."