Ex-MLA Richie McPhillips devastated after death of younger brother Michael

SDLP man urges public to be vigilant about their mental health during Covid lockdown

A former MLA has urged people to look after their mental health during the Covid lockdown following the sudden death of his brother.

The body of Michael (Mickey) McPhillips, a well-known photographer and history enthusiast, was recovered from the water at Galloon Road in Newtownbutler, Co Fermanagh in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The PSNI said last night that at this time, the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Mr McPhillips (54) ran his own company McPhillips Digital Media on Bridge Street in the border village and was also a well-known and much-loved community activist.

He was a brother of former Fermanagh and South Tyrone SDLP MLA Richie McPhillips, whose son Garbhan has also represented the party on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council since taking over the Erne East seat won by Richie in 2014.

Another brother Tony served several terms on the former Fermanagh District Council while a third, Canon Jimmy, is the parish priest in nearby Lisnaskea.

Richie McPhillips (63) said he believes his brother's tragic death was compounded by the pressures of lockdown and a fear of contracting coronavirus and passing it on to his loved ones.

Michael McPhillips' brother Richie, a former SDLP MLA

Mr McPhillips, who held his seat at Stormont from the 2016 Assembly election until his defeat in a second poll 10 months later, told the Belfast Telegraph:

"Mickey had been having some Covid-19 symptoms for the past few days and was very afraid of bringing the virus back home to our mother, who he lived with and is 85 years of age.

"He had been isolating for the past few days and went for a test on Friday but unfortunately he didn't live to hear that the result had actually come back negative the next day."

He added: "Mickey was a very outgoing person and if he wasn't calling with family members then you knew there was something wrong.

"While he still tried to keep some sort of attachment to us all, he missed all that and he missed the various community projects he was involved in.

"As we know lockdown has stopped a lot of all that taking place so he was at a low ebb at not being able to visit or carry out his media work in the same way which would have also involved meeting people. I think it was the build up of the whole situation that just got to him but when I got that phone call on Saturday morning it was the very last thing I ever expected."

As Northern Ireland prepares for another two-week circuit breaker lockdown from this Friday, Mr McPhillips is urging people who are struggling with the restrictions to not be afraid when it comes to seeking help.

"We are living through very tough times and for a lot of people they are pent up about the whole situation and don't have too many others to talk to.

"One of the major lessons coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic is around mental health and the problems that so many are having in terms of trying to deal with it and get by day-by-day.

"The one positive thing we would like to do at this time is to preach the message that people cannot lose hope in the whole situation we currently find ourselves in," he added.

"There is help out there and people who you can talk to so I would urge them to please do so. Also when you meet someone who may be in an isolated situation, ask them how they are because that could mean so much."

The former Assemblyman also thanked the RNLI volunteers and emergency services who quickly recovered his brother's body on Saturday.

He continued: "Mickey always brought a smile to people's faces no matter who he met, and that's the one message that keeps coming from people about how they will remember him."

Mickey McPhillips is survived by his mother Margaret (Peggy), four brothers Richie, Eamon, Jimmy and Tony, sister Cora and wider family circle.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact the Samaritans on 116 123, or Lifeline on 0808 808 8000.