Excited NI holidaymakers plan dream trips after US finally lifts its travel ban

Restriction due to pandemic was in place for more than 600 days

Northern Ireland holidaymakers have spoken of their delight as the United States has finally lifted a travel ban on UK visitors after more than 600 days.

Liz Coffey from Gleno in Co Antrim has just marked her 60th birthday. Now she’s able to celebrate in style with a dream family holiday to New York on November 27.

Taking a punt on booking the flights in July, Liz and her husband Don (54) said it was a risk worth taking before their daughter Mia (18) heads off to university.

“We’ve been to New York a few times but we’ve always wanted to go during the Christmas lights,” said Liz.

“My daughter’s going to uni next September so this is our only real opportunity. We were absolutely delighted when we heard the rules had changed.

“My daughter’s elated. She can’t believe she’s going back to New York, she absolutely loves it.”

The family have already been making the most of relaxed travel restrictions, having just returned from a three-week trip in a motorhome to France and Spain.

Laura and Ryan McShane with twins Malachy and Orla at Dublin airport. Picture: Gerry Mooney

“We decided that we haven’t had a holiday for a year-and-a-half so we’ll make the best of it once they start opening things up,” said Liz.

Read more Resumption of US travel hailed as ‘momentous’ as flights take off from Heathrow

Asked how safe she feels with the persistent threat of coronavirus, she said: “From day one I started wearing a mask and washing my hands because my mum had leukemia a couple of years ago.

“I was used to being extra careful so it was just another thing when the pandemic started. So the three of us still wear masks and keep our distance when we’re in queues and things.

“We just follow that and thankfully, touch wood, none of us have had Covid yet.”

Caroline Smyth (31) from Belfast had originally booked a holiday to Orlando with her fiance James Gallagher (33) in September 2019. It’s now been delayed so many times the couple have decided to convert the trip into their honeymoon.

Caroline Smyth and fiance James Gallagher from Belfast

Due to tie the knot in Belfast on October 27 next year, the long-awaited trip will finally take place two days later. “I held out hope until the very last moment,” she said.

“I was supposed to be travelling in September this year and then unfortunately we got the news it wouldn’t be opening up any time soon. I’m quite lucky that my travel agent was able to transfer the balance until next year.”

Asked how she feels to see thousands now jetting off to the states when she came so close, she said: “It’s fine, I’m really happy to see a lot of people posting from the airports to say they’re taking off.

“It’s nice to know my honeymoon will take place in Orlando, but I am still gutted not to be going this year but at least I still have a countdown to this time next year.

“I just thought, ‘Well, the holiday’s already paid for we might as well use it as our honeymoon.’ It’s absolutely crazy.

“We have been to America a few times. It is one of the places I love to keep going back to, because it doesn’t matter how many times you go or what state, it’s like a different holiday each time.

“The fact that the travel ban happened, I’m not going to lie it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions. It’s been very upsetting that past 600 days not knowing if we would ever get back to America.”

In early 2020, then US President Donald Trump banned visitors to the US from dozens of countries — such as the UK, Ireland, the 26 Schengen nations in Europe, China, India and South Africa — to halt the spread of Covid-19 .

The US under-secretary of state for transport Robert Courts described the lifting of the travel ban as a “momentous” occasion.

“This is a massive moment for the aviation sector as we look to build back better from the terrible blow of the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

“It’s about people, fundamentally, it’s about getting families back together… That’s particularly important with Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up.

“That’s on top of the massive economic benefit that there is from having the United States and Great Britain… back in regular contact with each other again.”