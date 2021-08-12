Executive agree to scrap Covid self-isolation rules for double jabbed next week

The Executive has agreed to remove the need for those who are doubly vaccinated to self-isolate when coming into contact with a positive Covid case, it is understood.

Ministers are meeting on Thursday afternoon discussing the measures, with BBC NI reporting the rule around self-isolation will be changed from next week.

Earlier, First Minister Paul Givan told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster show that the current rules around self-isolation are “disproportionate” and said the meeting will also see other relaxations likely agreed around conferences and exhibitions.

Despite the removal of rules around self-isolation, it is thought contacts will still be advised to take a PCR Covid test on day two and eight of the ten day process.

It is believed ministers have also agreed to remove bubbles in schools for the new term, meaning pupils will be able to mix between classes to a greater extent.

Rules around face coverings will be maintained for those in the post-primary sector. BBC NI report this will be reviewed following a period of six weeks in the new school term.

Mr Givan said it is unlikely agreement will be reached about ending the current 1 metre social distancing regulation, currently in operation in hospitality settings.

“The vaccination programme has been hugely successful but in the rollout of that you need to have benefits associated with it,” he told BBC NI.

“Continuing to ask people to isolate for ten days if they are doubly jabbed and if their tests prove negative, to me is disproportionate.

“We need to have a much more nuanced position.

“I would hope we would see progress on other relaxations around conferences and exhibitions for example. We are going to continue to make progress.”

The Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said he has raised the issue of self-isolation with ministers in the Executive.

"74% of businesses in the hospitality industry have reported staffing shortages due to self-isolation and 60% of those have had to partially or completely close their businesses,” he said.

"I think it has always been the case different parts of the UK have had difference infection rates at different times. Of course we still have to be cautious.

"But we have to look at the fact many people can be doubly jabbed, they can have negative Covid tests, yet they are still required to self-isolate for ten days.”

A paper put forward by Robin Swann is understood to agree with Mr Givan’s position around self-isolation, with the recommendation that people who have been in contact with a Covid case, but who test negative and are fully vaccinated, should not have to self-isolate.

The paper by Mr Swann said anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 must continue to self-isolate even if they do not have symptoms of the disease.

The change, if agreed by ministers, would bring Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK, where the policy is to be introduced on August 16.

Minsters are also expected to discuss social distancing rules and the potential reopening of exhibitions and conferences.

There is also expected to be discussion around the use of face masks within schools.

Despite the anticipated relaxations which will be agreed by ministers, in his paper to the Executive Mr Swann warned the situation in Northern Ireland is “significantly worse” than Great Britain and Ireland.