Executive aims to vaccinate up to 8,000 health staff every day

Foster and O'Neill detail ambitious plan to bring coronavirus pandemic under control

Northern Ireland's 100,000 health workers will be vaccinated against coronavirus in a three-week period at a rate of up to 8,000 a day, the Executive has announced.

Giving new details at a Stormont briefing, First Minister Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill set out a timeline for rolling out a vaccine to the wider public.

In a phased programme due to start in December, health workers and the over-80s will be eligible first, with the authorities aiming to reach the wider population by next summer.

The programme will include the use of mass testing centres and mobile vaccination units for care homes.

Both leaders also expressed optimism that businesses would be able reopen after two further weeks of restrictions.

It comes as the Department of Health confirmed another eight people had died after contracting coronavirus, bringing the local death toll to 962.

A further 442 people tested positive for the virus, increasing the number of confirmed infections this year to 51,118.

There are 431 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the province, 39 of them in intensive care.

Thirty-three patients are currently on ventilators, hospital occupancy remains at 99% and there are 139 confirmed outbreaks in care homes.

Arlene Foster

Following the briefing on Thursday, Mrs Foster said she had been advised that Northern Ireland would receive four million doses of vaccine.

It will be rolled out in a phased system, with the first batch going to care home residents and staff, health and social care workers and people over 80.

At-risk groups and lower age ranges will follow, with the under 50s in the last phase.

Mobile teams will target care homes, while roaming staff will support district nursing services in reaching housebound patients.

It is hoped that Northern Ireland's 100,000 healthcare workers can be vaccinated at a rate of around 5,000 to 8,000 per day over three weeks.

Recognising the huge logistical challenge to deliver such an initiative, Mrs Foster said there would be "enhanced coordination" across the Executive.

Mrs O'Neill said the vaccination programme was at "an advanced stage".

"It's going to be transformative for us as a society. It's the light that I believe we've all been looking towards," she added.

Hopeful: Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill speaks to the Press

"Some of the most vulnerable will be the first to receive the vaccine in December.

"This will include our healthcare staff, our care home residents and staff and the over-80s."

The vulnerable and people over 65 will receive the vaccine early next year, followed by people over 50 who have not been vaccinated by spring.

Mrs O'Neill said the Executive "hoped to see that mass vaccination programme rolled out to the wider public" from summer.

A mass testing programme will be a crucial part of managing the virus until the vaccine becomes more widely available, she explained.

The Deputy First Minister added that a new Covid-19 taskforce would be chaired by the incoming interim head of the Civil Service.

Asked if the new restrictions would be enough to allow the hospitality sector to reopen in two weeks, Ms O'Neill said the arrangements provided "the best possible chance".

"We need to work really hard to bring the R rate down as far as we possibly can. That gives us the best chance to open up," she added.

Mrs Foster stressed the Chief Scientific Officer had said there was no reason not to open up on December 11 with mitigations, but she also warned there were no guarantees.

"We will have to see where the R number is next week. I think that's a positive thing to say. We all feel very keenly in the Executive the weight of these restrictions on the community... whether it's non-essential retail, hospitality or our faith communities," she added.

Robin Swann (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

In a separate briefing, Health Minister Robin Swann expanded on the detail of the vaccination scheme.

"The planned programme will be a major logistical exercise lasting many months, taking us to the middle of next year at least," he said.

"While I am cautious by nature, I am optimistic that vaccination will increasingly do the heavy lifting for us in 2021 in the battle against coronavirus."

Regulatory approval has yet to be issued for a vaccine, but Mr Swann said he anticipated a rolling vaccination programme would last several years.

He added that the Ministry of Defence had been advising Stormont on the logistical preparations and that he would not hesitate to ask for military assistance if needed.

A key challenge will be the requirement to keep the Pfizer vaccine at an extremely low temperature, meaning batches of 1,000 must be used at the same time.

"We can't afford to see wastage," Mr Swann said.

Patients must also be observed for 15 minutes after taking the vaccine, creating challenges around social distancing at vaccination venues.