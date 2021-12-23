Executive announces £40m support package for NI hospitality sector

A grant scheme worth £40 million to support the hospitality sector amid new Covid-19 restrictions has been announced by the Executive on Thursday.

First Minister Paul Givan said he approved the scheme via the urgent procedure mechanism in Stormont and said the money would benefit over 3,200 businesses.

The one-off grants will cover payments of between £10,00 and £20,000 depending on the Net Annual Value of the business.

£10,000 will be offered for businesses with a rateable value up to £15,000.

£15,000 will be offered for businesses with a rateable value between £15,001 to £51,000.

While £20,000 will be offered for businesses with a rateable value over £51,000.

The businesses eligible include: Restaurants, cafés, coffee shops, bistros, snack bars, nightclubs, pubs, social clubs and private members' clubs (but not sporting clubhouses).

The Department said Land & Property Services will directly contact eligible businesses during the week commencing January 10 to ask them to confirm their details remain the same to enable payments to be made.

Deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill said: “As an Executive, we have been listening to industry and recognise the losses the sector is experiencing. We hope this package, which will pay much greater amounts than the English scheme, will help them through these difficult circumstances.

“As an Executive we will do all we can to support the hospitality industry as we fight this pandemic together. It is also essential that the Westminster Government reintroduces the furlough scheme for workers as a matter of urgency.”

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said: “As our society and economy once again face huge challenges @dptfinance will deliver an Executive agreed support package of £40m for over 3,000 hospitality businesses. Grants of between £10k and £20k will be delivered by Land & Property Services.”

Stormont recently received an extra £100 million of Treasury funding to support the efforts to combat Omicron.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described the hospitality industry as a “vital component of our economy” and welcomed the package.

"This funding is only possible as a result of continuing support from HM Government, once again showing the strength of our Union,” he said.

“Our Ministers have ensured the voice of the hospitality sector was heard, protecting businesses, livelihoods and jobs and we will work with the Government at Westminster and the other Ministers in the NI Executive to ensure those sectors also in need of support receive it as soon as possible. I look forward to hearing further announcements in the coming days.”

The move was welcomed by popular eatery Mourne Seafood Bar who tweeted “good news”, following the announcement.

The restaurant had previously announced they were closing their doors temporarily telling customers “the virus is closing us”.

They had also hit out at what they branded “silence” from the Executive.

Owners of businesses within the sector previously appealed for support to come from the Executive after ministers announced a raft of restrictions, including the closure of nightclubs from 6am on Boxing Day.

Belfast Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Simon Hamilton gave a cautious welcome to the news: “At last, the Executive have listened and agreed to compensate businesses for some, but nowhere near all, of the financial damage and distress caused over the last few weeks.

"There won’t be many saying ‘thank you’ for belated and inadequate support as they face more uncertainty.”

On Wednesday, the former DUP minister had previously hit out at the Stormont Executive and said businesses had already suffered significant losses due to heighted consumers fears about the prospect of a lockdown.

Londonderry Chamber Vice President Selina Horshi warned the intervention was “simply not enough to support” to support all businesses.

“It’s now crucial that Land and Property Services and the relevant departments work speedily to identify which businesses are eligible, to ensure that money is allocated as quickly as possible to businesses in dire need of it, and without further delay,” she said.