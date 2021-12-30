Executive calls lack of new Covid restrictions ‘proportionate’ despite record infections

No new coronavirus restrictions have been introduced in Northern Ireland: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

The Stormont Executive has said a decision not to impose any new Covid restrictions is “proportionate” despite a record number of infections.

The public was also urged to “remain cautious” over the New Year celebrations by testing regularly and limiting contacts.

While initial research suggests the Omicron variant may not cause the severity of illness first feared, the Executive said the sheer number of new cases could still increase hospital admissions and strain the health service in the coming weeks.

It comes as a further three deaths linked to coronavirus and 4,701 new cases were confirmed by the Department of Health on Thursday.

The only real change announced is a reduction in the period of self isolation after a close contact, from ten days to seven days.

This applies to those who can produce a negative lateral flow test on days six and seven.

The Executive update was first shared on Twitter by the First and Deputy First Ministers Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill.

This was slammed by the SDLP leader Colum Eastwood who objected to the casual manner of informing the public.

He said: “Embarrassing again. How many press officers does the Executive Office have and this is how they communicate with the public?”

A full statement was later released from the Executive Office.

In addition to reducing the period for self isolation, the statement also addressed the strain on Covid testing in Northern Ireland.

After “a significant increase” in testing requirements, the Executive has urged the public to only book PCR tests if necessary.

Those with symptoms should still isolate in the normal way and follow the latest guidance.

With Omicron becoming the dominant variant of Covid-19 before Christmas, the Executive statement said the daily infection rate has increased “dramatically” and now accounts for around 90% of cases.

“While there remains a great deal of uncertainty about Omicron, there is some encouragement from initial research which suggests it may be less severe than the Delta variant in terms of the proportion of infected people requiring hospitalisation,” the statement read.

"Further data on illness severity will emerge in the next one to two weeks and this will help further inform the modelling and the Executive’s considerations.”

Despite this, the Executive said the high infection rate of Omicron would still lead to more hospitilisations and added pressure on hospitals.

“Widespread community transmission will inevitably lead to more staff absences in essential services and so it is important not to drop our guard and that everyone continues to make safer choices to keep themselves and others safe.”

Addressing concerns of a shortage of lateral flow tests, the Executive maintained there is “a sufficient supply” for Northern Ireland, with community pharmacies and other location sites being replenished regularly.

An online site finder can be used to locate a local collection site.

Test kits can also be ordered for home delivery, but due to high demand the public are asked to check regularly for availability.

Getting vaccinated and taking the booster was described as “a vital defence” which remained a key priority.

Nearly 50% of the population over 12 has been said to have received a booster or a third dose of the vaccine.

Dr Laurence Dorman, chair of the Royal College of GPs in Northern Ireland, commented: “We don’t take a position on the levels of restrictions. We do of course encourage everyone who is eligible to get their Covid booster and are proud of the vital role General Practice is playing in administering this with 496,000 doses administered in General Practice.”