Executive can't afford repeat of last week, says Foster, but no guarantees on when hospitality will reopen

First Minister Arlene Foster has said the NI Executive cannot afford to put itself in the same position as last week when it comes to making decisions over Covid restrictions.

But the DUP leader was unable to give any guarantees on whether businesses will be allowed to re-open until after the NI Executive meets on Thursday.

Last week the Executive came under fire for dithering in making the decisions on whether to allow businesses to re-open at the end of a four week lockdown, leaving many in limbo, before settling on a compromise of a one week extension to the restrictions at the last minute.

Read more DUP and Sinn Fein need to grasp concept of a healing relationship

Mrs Foster admitted it had been a bad week for the Executive and threw down the gauntlet to ministers to make sure the ground work for decisions is made early to allow businesses time to prepare for whatever decision is made.

Speaking in Magherafelt, where she attended the official launch of a £150m investment in broadband to be rolled out across Northern Ireland over the next four years, she said she will listen to Health Minister Robin Swann before any decisions are made, but stressed she is still maintaining the need for a balanced and proportionate approach to tacking the pandemic.

“Certainly we’ve had some really good meetings in relation to how we move forward over the last week,” she said.

“We’re all adults, we know exactly what we have to do.

“We all recognise that last week was not a good week for the Executive, therefore it’s time to step back, look at what we’re trying to achieve, and of course that’s to deal with the pandemic in a way that makes sure we protect our citizens in healthcare and protect our citizens in their jobs, in their livelihoods, in their families and in society in general.

“It’s about having that balanced and proportionate approach. It’s important that we collaborate together in a collective way and that is what I hope to see happening this week.

“Certainly I hope we will have a joint press conference tomorrow (Thursday). We have an Executive meeting tomorrow as you know. Sometimes those Executive’s run a little longer than people would like them to run, but certainly it is out desire to communicate with the public.

“This is about preparing the ground this week. We cannot leave it the way it happened last week.

"We have to step forward this week, look at what needs to happen in terms of re-opening, look at what needs to happen in terms of protecting our health service, protecting our health workers.

"We are having those conversations and will continue to have those conversations. I do want to reassure people that we are having those conversations, there has been a lot of noise about this, and I can understand this given what happened last week. We are all adults, we do know what is expected of us.

“The health minister will have a say in decisions and it’s important we hear from him, what he has to say about the pandemic, the virus, how it’s operating in Northern Ireland.

"For me it’s about getting a proportionate and balanced approach. I have been speaking to a lot of businesses who understand that the problem here is actually Covid, the problem here is the transmission of the virus and how we deal with it is important.

Read more Time for Stormont to take sensible approach

“We will hear from the health minister on what he has to say.

“I would love to give certainty to everybody in Northern Ireland, about the number of people in our hospitals, about the transmission of the virus, about all of those things but I have to hear what the health minister says in relation to all of that.

"I mean, we will have that discussion about the economic impacts, the family impacts, society impacts. I hope we have those discussions this week. It’s incredibly unfair to expect people to react in a very short period of time.

"We all need to know what’s happening. I have heard that very clearly. I have heard from a lot of businesses who have say whatever the decision is just tell us. Whatever the decision is, it’s incumbent upon us to indicate that as soon as we can.”

First Minister Arlene Foster

On the roll out of the £150 investment in broadband services, Mrs Foster added: “When we were talking about the confidence and supply agreement with the Conservative party back in 2017 this was one of the issue which we identified s having a real impact on the economy of Northern Ireland, but also making a difference for everybody in Northern Ireland by rolling it out to rural areas which otherwise wouldn’t have the sort of productivity we’re talking about.

"I think it’s a really good day for the infrastructure of Northern Ireland and also the multiplier effect that it will have on the economy.

“When you look at the areas where this is going to have the most impact, it’s Fermanagh and south Tyrone, it’s west Tyrone. This year of all years has told us that we absolutely have to have that connectivity in our homes, when we’re working from home, children are working from home. There’s need to have that up to the minute connectivity.

“We’re really pleased that this is starting. It will take four years to completely roll out, but the fact that we’re starting is a really good day.”

The contract for Project Stratum has been awarded to Magherafelt based company Fibrus Networks Ltd.

Project Stratum represents an investment of £150 million by the Department for the Economy and a further £15million by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, as well as a substantial investment by Fibrus in network build costs.

The project aims to bring next generation broadband services to premises across Northern Ireland currently unable to access speeds of 30 megabits per second or greater.