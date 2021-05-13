Executive confirms relaxations to Covid-19 restrictions with 1,000 spectators at Irish Cup final and indoor hospitality reopening 

Following a meeting on Thursday, the Executive has confirmed a return of spectators to sporting events in Northern Ireland, with spectators allowed to attend the showpiece Irish Cup final on 21 May.

The Executive confirmed that the event at Mourneview Park Football Stadium in Lurgan will be used as a test event, with 1,000 fans able to sign up to attend.

According to the Executive, no food or beverages will be served at the game, with spectators, teams and staff required to take a Covid test before and after the match, with proof of a negative result to be provided on arrival.

The Executive also confirmed – subject to ratification on 20 May – a return to indoor hospitality in Northern Ireland from the 24 May.

Indoor hospitality is expected to be limited to table service. The six people can be from any six households, a relaxation of the previous two households. Children are not counted as part of the six at a table.

Face coverings are still expected to be required when not seated at a table and there is still to be no live music or dancing permitted inside venues. People will also be expected to stay at their table.

Contact tracing details will be taken and retained by establishments, while there is no requirement to order a meal when attending an indoor hospitality venue.

The Executive also confirmed the remaining indoor tourist accommodation sector will reopen.

Post wedding and civil partnership events will have their capacity judged following a risk assessment. There is to be no restrictions on those at the top table at such events, while other tables can seat a maximum of ten. The couple at a wedding or civil partnership party will be permitted to have a dance, according to the new guidelines.

In domestic settings, six people from no more than two households will be allowed to meet inside, with overnight stays permitted.

Indoor attractions such as bingo halls, museums and cinemas will be allowed to reopen on 24 May with social distancing in place and risk assessments determining capacity.

The reopening of libraries and resumption of school extracurricular activities will also be permitted on this date, while outdoor sport will be able to welcome 500 spectators. Indoor sports training will also be allowed.

The Executive also confirmed the “stay local” messaging is to be removed “to focus more on individuals’ behaviours rather than distance travelled”.

Schools in Northern Ireland will also be allowed to play sporting fixtures against each other from 24 May. Schools will also be able to resume extra-curricular activities, indoor extra-curricular sports, outdoor inter-schools sports and day educational visits

Outdoor gatherings of up to 500 people will also be allowed on the 24 May, which should allow some events to take place.

The Executive confirmed the essential travel reasons requirement travel within the Common Travel Area (CTA) has been removed but guidance on self-isolation is to remain.

Exemptions to having to quarantine include if a visit is to family or friends, or if the passenger has already completed mandatory managed quarantine on arrival at a point of entry elsewhere in the CTA and then travelled directly into Northern Ireland.

There is no update yet when international travel more generally will resume, with Northern Ireland yet to adopt the approach England has taken with so-called green, amber and red lists.

The Executive added at present, there is advice not to travel in or out of Northern Ireland except where it is essential to do so.

There will be a return to indoor club training in squads from 24 May, while on the 31 May, competitive indoor sport will be allowed to resume.

The 21 June will see theatres and concerts reopen – with risk assessments taking place. Conferences and exhibitions will also be included in this. These decisions will be subject to review by the Executive in June.

On the return of fans during the Irish Cup final, the First Minister Arlene Foster said: “This is a big win for people of all ages who have missed the shared experience of an outdoor match, concert or show.

“The staging of this learning event will provide a valuable opportunity to gather learning which will inform our plans for the safer return of all types of large audience-based events.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill added: “We are fully committed to bringing back those aspects of life that people have missed so much over the last year. We know that for many families and friends, attending matches or events is an important part of their lives.

“Each step on the pathway to recovery is based on the best available evidence and this event has been carefully designed to contribute to our bank of knowledge on the re-opening of large scale venues.”