Executive considers ending social distancing at outdoor venues with mitigations in place

The Executive is considering ending social distancing measures in theatres and outdoor venues - but a number of conditions must be met.

Only those who have been fully vaccinated, can show a negative lateral flow test or can prove they tested positive for the virus in the past six months will be allowed entry.

Ministers are meeting on Monday to discuss the next steps in Northern Ireland’s exit out of Covid-19 restrictions.

BBC Radio Ulster reported the latest developments, which comes after the Department of Health said on Monday that another four people had died after contracting the virus and 903 positive cases.

The death toll in Northern Ireland now stands at 2,548 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, DUP MLA Paul Frew branded Stormont’s Covid-19 restrictions as draconian and undemocratic.

His remarks came as he pressed deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill on how long emergency powers taken by the Executive would remain in place.

Ms O’Neill rejected his characterisation as she made clear the powers would remain in place “for as long as necessary” to protect public health.

In the exchanges during Assembly question time, North Antrim MLA Mr Frew, who briefly served as economy minister during the DUP’s leadership upheavals in the summer, said: “Given the draconian nature of the emergency powers and the undemocratic harm they are doing, the brutal impact of lockdown measures on mental health, suicide, self-harm, on isolation of our people, what work has the Executive undertaken to establish the true cost of the Executive’s undemocratic decisions.”

Ms O’Neill replied: “There is a bit of an irony I think in that statement.

“I mean, the Executive has taken democratic decisions the whole way through the pandemic, the Executive has sought to work together to protect lives and livelihoods, the Executive and every minister sitting around that table is there to do right by the public which we serve.

“And it’s important that we continue to do that because we’re not out of the woods yet and we still have a way to go.”