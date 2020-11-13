Executive indecision: Northern Ireland public's anger over politicians' Covid restrictions infighting

Luck is generally in short supply on Friday the 13th at the best of times and on the streets of Belfast few were feeling fortunate.

Misfortune might best sum up the public mood on Friday.

A seemingly never-ending week of indecision and infighting over whether to extend the circuit breaker restrictions was finally drawing to a close but it is clear the damage has been done.

A fraught four days has resulted in public confidence in the current membership around the ministerial table at Stormont taking a huge knock.

For John Riddell (71) from Tobermore, this week's election warning from former DUP MLA Jimmy Spratt was still ringing in his ears. "The way the politicians handled matters this week was a complete shambles and if there was an election tomorrow people would need to think seriously," he said.

"This really makes you wonder how they organise other things when they can't even agree amongst themselves when people's health is at risk.

John Riddell

"It shouldn't be too much to ask them to sing off the same hymn sheet at a time like this.

"While I do have huge sympathy for businesses and appreciate that they can't keep being switched on and off, surely they have to put the medical evidence before anything else."

Gerry Smyth (49) from Bangor was equally frustrated.

He said: "It's ridiculous that they couldn't put their heads together and quickly come up with a coherent plan and one that's best for the economy. Leaving businesses having to post on social media that they don't know from one day to the next if they can open in the run up to their busiest time of year makes no sense at all.

Gerry Smyth

"I have no faith in the lot of them and once again Northern Ireland has been made to look like a joke."

Belfast-based hospitality worker Lee Murphy (49) said clawing back a couple of weeks of trade in the run-up to Christmas will have little impact on his business.

"They're just so slow and all the in-house fighting is so stupid. It was a pretty open and shut decision so there was no need for all the arguing and delay," he said.

Lee Murphy

"We're going to get a big spike in cases anyway at this time of year because it's flu season. Yet they lock us down, get everybody out for December and then they'll do a long lockdown again in January without showing us the scientific evidence that hospitality is the enemy."

While deadlock and dithering is unedifying at the best of times, Pola Dzikowski (26) from Belfast believes the answer was clear all along - health comes first.

"The pandemic is still very serious so I really don't know if it's such a good idea to open up again so quickly," she said.

Pola Dzikowski

"I know the economy will benefit but for me, people's health is much more important.

"They should have waited a bit longer before opening up again like shortly before Christmas to stop the Covid spread."

Healthcare worker Gillian Kyle (51) from Magherafelt said the past few days had only created further uncertainty.

"People have been left feeling really unsettled and they don't really know what they're supposed to be doing. It's hard to strike a balance and while I wouldn't want to be making the decisions, I think political views and point scoring should be left at the door at a time like this," she said.

"While businesses are of course frightened that they may have to close down from a health point of view I'm glad the restrictions will be in place for a bit longer because the virus is clearly back with a vengeance."