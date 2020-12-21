Executive limits Christmas bubbling rules over Covid mutant strain fears

Scientists warn new Covid variant already here

Busy, busy: Shoppers take to the streets of Belfast city centre on Sunday

The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed to reduce the five day Christmas bubbling arrangements to just one day.

It comes as health officials said they believe a new strain of Covid-19 is already circulating in the region.

The relaxation of Covid rules to allow three households to gather together will now be limited to Christmas Day.

But flexibility will be afforded to people working on December 25 to enable them to bubble on another day over the festive break.

The decision was made by Stormont ministers during an emergency virtual executive meeting late on Sunday night.

Have your Christmas plans been affected? Contact our reporting team at newseditor@belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Scientists have warned that the new variant could be up to 70% more transmissible than the original virus, with experts here warning it is a matter of when, not if, our first case is confirmed.

A senior health source said officials were aware of a number of suspected cases in the region. They added that it was “inevitable” cases would be confirmed soon.

It comes as one senior Irish government source said four suspected cases of the mutated Covid strain are being tested in Northern Ireland.

“There are four cases in the North which are being tested for the new strain. We haven’t any confirmed cases in the South but given the amount of travel between the North and South I would be very pleasantly surprised it wasn’t here,” the source said.

Read more Lonely this Christmas: Festive homecoming plans in chaos for NI people

On Sunday the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock admitted the mutant new strain of the virus was running “out of control”.

It followed chaotic scenes in London on Saturday night as people fled the city before it was placed into the new Tier 4 lockdown.

The Irish Republic last night joined countries across Europe in banning flights from Britain, leaving many people’s Christmas homecoming plans in ruins.

And as the five-day relaxation of the rules over the Christmas period was scrapped in England, Scotland and Wales, the Executive here met late into the night to revise its plans.

Ministers also debated the potential of a temporary ban on travel from Great Britain to Northern Ireland in response to the new variant of Covid-19 that has taken hold in other parts of the UK.

No decision was taken during Sunday night’s exchanges, with ministers expected to return to the issue on Monday.

It is understood Executive ministers debated amending the 1967 Public Health Act to introduce short-term travel restrictions.

Sinn Fein supported the move however practical issues were raised around how quickly such a ban could be introduced, given the time it would likely take for the Department of Health to draw up regulations to bring it into effect.

The DUP position was that UK internal travel is already banned from Tier 4 areas in England, so there is no need for added Stormont legislation to enforce that.

The party believes the responsibility for stopping flights and ferries within the UK is an issue for the UK Government and has also raised concern that Stormont could leave itself open to compensation liabilities if it was to legislate on the issue.

It is understood the Health Department is to seek further legal advice on the issue ahead of the executive resuming discussions on Monday.

It is also understood the Assembly will be recalled on Monday to allow Education Minister Peter Weir to face questions about schools reopening.

On Sunday, the Department of Health confirmed another 13 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,196. Separate figures from Nisra, which count deaths outside hospital, put the toll at 1,594 as of December 11.

A further 505 new cases were also reported on Sunday with 421 patients in hospitals, including 30 in ICU and 24 requiring ventilation.

In London, concerns about the rapid spread of the new variant were underlined with the publication of the latest official figures showing there had been a further 35,928 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Sunday.

Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England, said: “This sharp and sudden increase is of serious concern.”

Mr Hancock, meanwhile, said the country was facing an “enormous challenge” as scientists warned the new VUI 202012/01 variant could be up to 70% more transmissible than the original virus.

“The new variant is out of control and we need to bring it under control,” he said. “We don’t know how long these measures are going to be in place. It may be for some time until we can get the vaccine going.”

Queen’s University virologist Dr Connor Bamford said the new strain will be here “very soon”, if not already.

He added: “Like we saw with the original start of the pandemic, it’s very easy for these viruses to enter the country, especially when travel routes are still open and at the holidays.

“It’s likely to be already here or very soon it will be. We are actively looking for it so we will be able to tell how it is spreading.

“Nothing is conclusive with this variant and it’s still early days. However we have suspicions that it could be more transmissible than what we have currently, which would make controlling it slightly more difficult,” Dr Bamford said.

Dr Gerry Waldron from the Public Health Agency said it would be “absolutely astonishing” if there were not cases in Northern Ireland already.

“I think the important thing to remember about new strains of the virus is that all viruses will produce new strains from time to time, it’s part of the evolutionary process of the virus,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“I don’t think we should get to hung up on the fact that there is another strain, it doesn’t change how we respond to Covid-19.”

Elsewhere Germany’s health minister Jens Spahn said that European experts believe existing vaccines against coronavirus are effective against the new fast-spreading strain.