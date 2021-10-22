Executive statement on Covid restrictions ‘schizophrenic’ says BMA’s Tom Black

The head of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland has described the Executive’s latest statement on the easing of restrictions as “schizophrenic”.

Dr Tom Black justified his language as a “literary term” saying the statement released late on Thursday “in the first half says one thing and in the second half says a different thing”.

"It is a schizophrenic document [from the Executive],” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

"Eat,drink and dance without masks and social distancing and in the second half [of the document] it says you should wear a mask, get a vaccine and maintain social distancing.”

He described the reopening of nightclubs and removing social distancing as “complete madness” and warned there could be further deaths.

Dr Black said the health service in Northern Ireland was “overwhelmed” and added this is “not the time” for restrictions to be eased.

His warning comes following the decision by the Executive on Thursday to green light upcoming relaxations of Covid-19 restrictions.

Ministers agreed from October 31 people will be able to move freely around hospitality premises and indoor venues.

Nightclubs are going to be allowed to reopen and people will not have to use a mask while inside.

Dancing indoors will also be allowed and social distancing requirements in hospitality settings, such as pubs and restaurants will move to guidance.

Making the announcement, the Executive also continued to urge people to continue to receive their vaccine and regularly wear a face covering.

Dr Black said there is concern among the medical professionals about the upcoming changes in light of extreme pressures facing hospitals in Northern Ireland.

"[It’s] complete madness, stupidity,” he said.

"We all know the health service is being overwhelmed. We know the GP service is being overwhelmed.

"We know the wards and intensive care units are under unprecedented pressures and in those circumstances, with 107% capacity in the health service and 224 patients yesterday waiting for admissions, we decide to ease the restrictions.

“It is worse than that, we ease the restrictions for that group of people in our community who have failed to become vaccinated.

"We have 25% of the 18-29 group not vaccinated, 21% of the 30-39 age group and what do we do to them, we say to them: ‘You know what, you can go out, you can eat, you can drink, you can dance.’

Read more Covid travel passports issued now without date restrictions

"Forget about masks, forget about social distancing, you are the group at highest risk, please go out and spread the infection and then take it home to your granny.”

Dr Black said this is likely to be a difficult winter with the “triple whammy” of Covid-19, annual winter pressures with influenza and the existing backlog of waiting lists in the system.

"We are being overwhelmed at the moment, this is not the time to ease restrictions, this is the time to turn to those who are not vaccinated and say: ‘You are letting us down.’

"There is no normal for the next five months in the health service. This is not the time to try and go back to normal. We are entering into the worst crisis ever.”

In response to Dr Black’s comments, an Executive Office spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph: “All decisions on measures to manage the pandemic over the winter months are informed by the public health situation and in line with the medical and scientific advice.

“The Executive continues to take its decisions on a careful and cautious basis, taking into account health, economic and societal factors.”