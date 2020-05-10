Executive to discuss Northern Ireland phased Covid-19 recovery plan as five further deaths confirmed

Stormont Executive keeps 'stay at home' message and finalises 'gradual and strategic' plan for Northern IrelandBoris Johnson outlines ‘the first sketch of a road map' for EnglandNI death toll reaches 43512 more deaths brings Republic of Ireland's death toll to 1,458UK-wide, 31,855 people have died

PSNI officers in Botanic Gardens, Belfast as members of the public go for their daily exercise. Credit: Declan Roughan/Press Eye

The Executive will discuss a phased recovery plan for Northern Ireland exiting the coronavirus lockdown on Monday.

Arlene Foster said ministers need to strike the balance "between continuing to protect lives and the health service and giving people hope for the future".

"The changes that we will introduce will be gradual, proportionate and based on scientific and medical advice and will be taken at the right time and in the best interests of the people of Northern Ireland,” she added.

Mrs Foster was speaking after Boris Johnson laid out his "road map" out of lockdown for England.

The PM outlined only minor changes to England's current restrictions, including allowing the public to go out for potentially "unlimited" periods of exercise from Wednesday.

People in England will also be able to sit in parks and drive to other destinations, however only with members of their own household.

Those who cannot work from home, such as those in construction or manufacturing, have also been urged to go to work from Monday. But people are asked to avoid public transport.

A new "Covid Alert System" will also be used to monitor the spread of the outbreak.

Northern Ireland political leaders have already stated they will not be adopting the PM's new "stay alert" slogan, but will be sticking to the "stay at home" message.

Boris Johnson's statement comes after five further Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland were confirmed.

Four of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while one previous death has been added to the total figure.

This daily figure relates mainly to hospital fatalities and brings the death toll in Northern Ireland to 435.

A further 41 positive cases have also been diagnosed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,119.

There are 76 confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes.

