Executive using Irish Cup final as pilot study for return of big events

Relaxations for indoor gatherings on way, but social hugs still out

Restrictions: Last year’s Irish Cup final had a limited number of fans, and it will be the same this time around. Credit: Jonathan Porter

The Northern Ireland Executive is paving the way for the return of mass outdoor events at the same time as allowing family and friends to meet up indoors.

Announcing plans to use the Irish Cup final as part of a study to inform the future safe return of crowds to large venues, the Executive revealed plans for further relaxations scheduled for May 24.

However, despite moves to ease the draconian measures that have been in place for almost five months, hugs in social venues remain banned for the foreseeable future and there is still no date for the reopening of nightclubs and music venues.

A statement published by the Executive yesterday evening said: “The Executive remains committed to re-opening on May 24, and provided the data remains generally positive, that decision will be ratified.

“We are also conscious that people want to see their family and friends again in less restricted circumstances.

"While there is an ongoing need to be cautious and careful, and to think about the individual circumstances and scenarios, the Executive sees benefit in people being able to hug their loved ones.

“However, physical contact with others will always be associated with risk of transmitting the virus, and that risk will be greater when one or more of those involved has not been vaccinated.

"The rules on social distancing in hospitality and retail are not changing at this time, and hugging is not permitted in those environments.”

The statement came as it emerged eight out of 10 people here aged over 70 had Covid-19 antibodies by April 19.

Northern Ireland is currently on track to have vaccinated one million people with a first dose of coronavirus vaccine by the beginning of next week.

Meanwhile, 12 cases of the Indian variant were confirmed in Northern Ireland yesterday, with Boris Johnson saying he was “ruling nothing out” to tackle the problem across the UK .

Under proposals in the Executive’s lockdown exit strategy which are due to be rubber-stamped next week, the hospitality sector will reopen on May 24 with certain mitigations in place.

These include a requirement to provide contact details to allow tracing to be carried out and a limit of six people at one table.

Children under 12 are not counted in the total, and dancing and live music are banned.

New mums, brides and grooms and school children are also set to benefit from the raft of relaxations due to come into force in 11 days’ time.

The Executive has given the green light for the resumption of mother-and-toddler groups and more flexibility for wedding receptions.

Schools will also be allowed to start running extra-curricular activities again.

People across Northern Ireland are also one step closer to being allowed to meet up with family and friends inside, with overnight stays due to be allowed again from May 24.

The ‘stay local’ message is also set to be removed to allow people to travel to tourism and hospitality venues, with a greater emphasis placed on people adhering to the public safety guidance at the time.

Rules around movement within the common travel area will also be relaxed.

Meanwhile, from June 21, the Executive has agreed to remove the restrictions on audiences in seated theatres and concert halls, as well as a return of conferences and exhibitions, although a final decision on the matter will be made next month.

Yesterday’s announcement by the Executive was welcomed by Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster.

He said: “With the current data, low Covid transmission and the continued success of the vaccine roll-out, there is simply no valid reason for businesses in our industry to be closed beyond May 24.

“It is clear there is much more work to be done in terms of lifting restrictions, but May 24 will be a significant day on the road to freedom from all the Covid restrictions that continue to cripple our industry.”

Londonderry Chamber President Dawn McLaughlin said: "While we would have liked to have seen the full reopening of hospitality as early as May 17, it’s positive that a date has been agreed well in advance to give business owners time to prepare, order stock and get their premises in order.”

Northern Ireland yesterday recorded another death linked to Covid-19. A further 99 cases of the virus were reported.

The seven-day case rate was up from 608 to 658, although only 37 of these were in people aged 60 and over, adding further weight to the efficacy of the vaccines.

There were 46 Covid-19 inpatients, of whom three were in intensive care, and six care homes were dealing with an active outbreak.

The Department of Health also released the data from its latest coronavirus infection survey, which suggests that six out of 10 adults in Northern Ireland had Covid-19 antibodies on April 19, suggesting they had the infection in the past or have been vaccinated. This increased to 83% in over 70s.