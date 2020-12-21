Exhausted doctors feel they have been unable to give same level of care to non-Covid patients

More than two thirds of doctors in Northern Ireland say they have been unable to provide a full range of services to non-Covid patients over the past two weeks, according to a BMA survey.

In addition more than 66% said that current levels of fatigue or exhaustion are higher than normal.

In the latest British Medical Association survey of its members in Northern Ireland, 89% of respondents said they felt uneasy at being unable to provide care to the standard they would like during the pandemic, with over 46% stating this feeling of uneasiness has worsened since October.

Dr John D Woods, BMA's Northern Ireland consultants committee chair, said: "We are entering the traditionally busy winter period with a third pandemic surge in progress.

"Elective care waiting lists now as bad as they have ever been and the feeling of frustration amongst clinicians at this situation is clearly laid bare in these survey findings."

The survey - which was conducted between December 15 and 17 prior to the latest announcement of a strict six-week lockdown starting on Boxin Day - also found that doctors were acutely concerned at what effect the Christmas relaxation period would have on their workloads and the healthcare system.

Over 72% of those surveyed said they were "extremely concerned" about the potential for an increase in the level of Covid-related demand on the healthcare system as a result of Christmas relaxation period, while 65% said they expected a "significant increase" in their workloads in the weeks following the Christmas relaxation period.