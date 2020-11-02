Expert urges strict checks on Irish border to battle virus

An expert in diseases from the Republic has called for much stricter controls on cross-border movement.

The Irish Government should put checkpoints on the frontier and stop the traffic, according to Dublin-based infectious diseases specialist Jack Lambert.

Daily cross-border traffic has dropped sharply this year, but Dr Lambert believes further action is needed.

Tens of thousands of vehicles are driven across the frontier every day and there are concerns in the south that this movement will undermine the strict lockdown now in place for nearly two weeks.

Dr Lambert, a consultant at the Mater and Rotunda Hospital in Dublin, has called on the government to "stop the traffic".

"There are thousands of people coming here every day from the north, getting into buses and cars together, mixing family groups," Dr Lambert told the Irish Mail on Sunday.

"I don't know if they're wearing masks in the vehicles, but at that distance they may not be effective.

"But they're travelling south and they're mixing with the community.

"People say where does this mysterious community come in from in many positive cases. Well, this is one answer.

"Instead of having a tier 5 lockdown, the government would do better to look at this kind of behaviour, put checkpoints on the border and stop the traffic."

Garda checkpoints are in place south of the border, but the newspaper reports that only three cars out of thousands were turned back.

Many people living in Northern Ireland work in the south, with some leaving their vehicles across the border, then car pooling.

This is particularly the case on the border between Newry and Dundalk.

Overall, the number of vehicles recorded on the roads close to the border has dropped in 2020.

Just south of the border near Newry, the busiest crossing, the average number of vehicles counted every day is 17,666 this year, a decrease from 25,721 in 2019, according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland, which analyses and reports traffic data in the Republic. The number of vehicles recorded last Friday was 14,699.

Near Strabane, the average this year is 9,743, a drop from 12,206 in 2019. Similarly on the border near Aughnacloy, the number of vehicles recorded went down from 6,350 to 4,854. At Beleek, the number dropped from 12,206 to 9,743 this year.