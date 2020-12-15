Experts playing down concerns over new strain of coronavirus

Swann seeks more information about variant of Covid-19 linked to surge in south of England

Two health experts have tried to allay fears over a new variant of Covid-19 that may be linked to a faster spread of the virus in the south of England, as it is "far too early" to know if it presents new dangers.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there is nothing to suggest the new strain discovered by scientists is more likely to cause serious disease.

Public Health England said 1,108 cases with the variant strain of the virus that causes Covid-19 had been identified as of Sunday.

Mr Hancock added that the new strain, first observed in Kent, is being assessed by Government scientists at its Porton Down research laboratory.

There have been many mutations of the virus since it first emerged last year.

The Spanish Covid variant that spread throughout Europe in the summer was found to have reached Northern Ireland at the end of July.

There is no suggestion that the Spanish variant affects the severity of the virus, much like the newly discovered strain in the south of England.

However, Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann outlined in the Assembly yesterday that he has directed his officials to urgently ascertain if the English variant has at any time been detected here.

Chair of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland Dr Tom Black said we need to know if the new Covid strain increases the infection rate, and if the vaccine works against it.

"We don't know if it increases the transmission rate and we appreciate that there's a lot of it in the south east of England, but that isn't necessarily because it's at an increased transmission rate," he said.

"We don't know about the vaccine or whether it works but we will find out very quickly in the next couple of weeks because we now have tens of thousands of people getting vaccinated, and within a few weeks we'll know whether they're catching this or not."

Dr Black added that "we don't know" if we should be worried about the latest strain yet as Covid-19 isn't known for its high grade of mutation, like the flu virus.

"We appreciate that there is a new strain and there have been previous strains," he said.

"The European strain would be different from the Wuhan strain, and then there was a Spanish strain that was a bit different as well.

"Obviously the virologists are on it and everybody's getting the genome and looking to see what it means - is it much different, and how is it different from the Covid-19 variant we're suffering under at the moment?"

Former NHS doctor and professor of Public Health at the University of Bristol Dr Gabriel Scally said that no information was released about the Covid variant by Mr Hancock, but developing strains are not new.

"It's far too early to be worried about this," he said.

"Strains develop in viruses all the time and there already has been one strain which spread through Europe and Ireland in the summer, north and south, and became the dominant virus.

"These things happen all the time and [Mr Hancock] said that it's not expected to affect the vaccine."

Stormont health committee chair Colm Gildernew said it was "very concerning" that a new Covid-19 strain has been discovered.

"This highlights the serious danger the virus continues to pose and the need for all of us to be vigilant and to follow the public health advice," he added.

"It is essential everyone does everything they can to reduce the pressure on our health service, to protect our loved ones and each other and to save lives."

Health committee vice chair Pam Cameron added that officials must work to establish the impact it could have on the symptoms, severity and speed of spread here.