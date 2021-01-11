Explainer: Everything you need to know about the police and Covid-19 regulations

Close to 10% of operational PSNI staff absent due to coronavirus

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd has moved to clear up possible confusion regarding police enforcement of the Covid regulations.

Speaking on the BBC's Nolan Show, ACC Todd also spoke about Covid fines and the number of staff off work due to the pandemic.

Here's all you need to know.

Travel

Police check points were set up over the weekend to ensure members of the public are abiding by the Covid restrictions on travel, as a stay-at-home order is currently in place.

Asked what his interpretation of the law is in terms of someone being stopped while out driving, ACC Todd said: "It really depends on the reason they are out. The guidance is 'stay at home'," he said.

"The regulations outline the reasons for which it is reasonable for you to leave home and we work within that framework and have those conversations with people. When people are [acting] outside of that regulatory framework and are in breach of the regulations, then we will have that conversation with them."

ACC Todd said the PSNI does not have the power to curtail how far someone can travel outside there home.

He added that officers can only act if someone is found to be in breach of the regulations set in law, not the guidance.

Enforcement of Covid rules in shops

On the issue of police supporting retail businesses in ensuring everyone is sticking to Covid rules in shops, ACC Todd said: "We have had hundreds of patrols over the weekend and those have included dropping in and speaking to business owners across Northern Ireland and we continue to support them by our presence and the patrols we undertake.

"Clearly we would wish everyone complies with the regulations and wears their face mask in shops, unless the have a medical excuse for not doing so. That will continue to be the case."

How many fines have been issued since the new restrictions came into force?

Tighter restrictions came into force across Northern Ireland as of midnight on Thursday, with the stay-at-home order in effect.

Police have been able to issue on-the-spot fines to those found to be breaking the rules, as well as prohibition notices to businesses.

ACC Todd said, since the tighter rules came into effect, 168 fines - mostly £200 fines for individuals - have been handed out, with a smaller number of prohibition notices also issued to businesses.

He said the majority of these fines have been issued in respect of house parties and gatherings that breached Covid regulations.

In regards to not wearing a face covering when required, ACC Todd said the amount of fines issued for this reason have been relatively small - averaging less than single figures each week.

Policing powers to enter homes

ACC Todd said police to have the power to enter homes where breaches of Covid rules are suspected.

"Under the health protection regulations, a designated person, which includes police officers, are authorised to take any action that is necessary to ensure enforcement of the regulations. That includes power of entry," he said.

PSNI absences due to Covid

ACC Todd said the PSNI's Covid absence rate is close to 10% of the operational police force.

"We are an organisation of around 10,000 people, so when community transmission rates go up, we tend to see that reflected in our workforce and that has been true in recent weeks. As we have seen communtiy infections rates rise, we have seen Covid-related absences rise," he said.

"It is a significant pressure on an organisation like ours, and obviously we have well-practised plans and contingencies around this that means we can continue to provide a full range or services right across Northern Ireland, including the additional requirements under the health protection regulations," he said.