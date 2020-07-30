Extend Covid payouts to NI workers, says Sinn Fein

Sinn Fein has said the Irish government should extend its Pandemic Unemployment Payment to workers in Northern Ireland.

Senator Elisha McCallion was speaking ahead of a sitting of the Seanad yesterday where she tabled an amendment calling for cross border workers to be supported.

The former Foyle MP said it is unacceptable that workers living in Northern Ireland who work on the other side of the border and pay tax to Dublin "are still being denied support" by the Irish government.

"The Irish government told us in April that European regulations prohibited the payments," she said.

"That suggestion was rubbished when information obtained by Chris McManus MEP made it clear that the government can in fact extend the payment."

She accused the Irish Government of "making up the rules as they go along".

"It's within the gift of the current government to make the payment available to the thousands of workers, who already face the threat of Brexit," she said.

"They should stop stalling and extend the payment," Ms McCallion added.