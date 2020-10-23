Extension of Covid restrictions cannot be ruled out, says O'Neill

The Deputy First Minister was making her first public appearance after self-isolating for 14 days

Sinn Fein's joint First Minister Michelle O'Neill speaks to the press in Coalisland, Co. Tyrone, after 14 days in isolation due to COVID-19 restrictions. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Michelle O’Neill has refused to rule out an extension to the current Covid-19 restrictions and said that every option will remain on the Executive’s table at the end of the four week circuit break.

The Deputy First Minister was speaking to the media in Coalisland for the first time in two weeks after emerging from 14 days of self-isolation, but stressed she still hoped the current measures could be lifted on November 13.

“I am very open and honest about the fact that we’re in a very challenging situation,” she said.

“And I believe that everything has to remain on the table, I don’t want us to have to impose further restrictions, I hope we can avoid that.

“I think if everybody works really hard at the measures we’ve brought into place now in this intervention, then we possibly can avoid that. I want us to be able to avoid that. But I’m honest enough to be able to say that all these things have to remain on the table.

“Over the last three weeks there have been very significant steps in the Executive. These are not decisions we have taken lightly. They weigh heavily on our minds.

“The intervention was obviously necessary because of the rise in cases, the number of hospitalisations.“

"We’re now in the first week of the four week intervention and we can already see some positive signs from Derry and Strabane and that’s as a result of measures that were brought in there previously. I think that’s a positive sign in the middle of all the doom and gloom.

“But our intention is to support people through this crisis. I am confident in the fact that both the Economy Minister and the Finance Minister have brought forward packages of support for businesses that have been impacted.

“We need to use this window of opportunity to try to address what is our next step, what is the exit strategy to try and find a way that we can keep the virus at a suppressed level and at the same time open things up as much as possible?

"I believe that there will be support for that in the Executive and that s going to be our big priority in the weeks ahead. What comes next is what people want to understand.”

Ms O’Neill stressed that her priority is for school to re-open as planned at the end of next week.

“Our position has always been clear. Everybody’s priority has to be to keep schools open,” she said.

“I want to see schools opening at the end of next week. When you look at how disadvantaged everybody has been I’m really worried about the long term impact of that.

“It is our determination to have schools opened but I do think that here are obviously big stress points on our schools and our teaching staff who have to manage Covid and then teach as a profession.

“I think it has to be a policy objective of the whole Executive to have children in school,” Ms O’Neill said.

“What we want to see at the end of next week is an assessment to let us know where they think things sit.

“We’ve built a review into the Executive decision making.”

She did warn though that the Executive may find itself having to close down other sections of society or the economy if schools were to re-open at the end of the extended half-term break.

“It has to be a policy objective of the whole Executive to open schools,” she said.

“That means we have to make hard decisions around what other things we have to do to keep schools open. That has to be a decision for the Executive over the next number of weeks.

“There’s a wee bit of hope in the middle of all this that things do seem to be moving in the right direction,” she added.

“But it’s very early to be able to give an assessment of that.

“In Derry and Strabane Covid measures are starting to work. There’s a downward trend in terms of cases there, so that should show that the interventions that we have brought forward have been working.

“But time will tell in terms of their effectiveness. Our Executive strategy is to bring the R Rate down to 0.7 and the end of the next three week period we’ll know if that’s the case or not.”

The Deputy First Minister also rejected the suggestion that Northern Ireland’s current restrictions were “light touch” in comparison to the lockdown introduced in the Irish Republic.

“I think actually, what we brought in is actually quite stringent and it is going to impact massively on people’s lives,” she said.

On DUP suggestion that the Army could be called in to help bolster health service logistic she said the issue had been raised throughout the pandemic and claimed some had been playing politics with it.

“Obviously there’s a lot of sensitivity around the British Army and their role here,” said Ms O’Neill.

“But clearly we’re in the middle of a pandemic and I’ve always said we’ll do whatever is necessary to support people.”