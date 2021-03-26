Extension on removal of car parking charges for healthcare workers welcomed by union

A move to extend free car parking for Northern Ireland’s Health and Social Care staff has been welcomed by unions.

The Minister of Health announced the extension on Friday and said the move would extend the removal of car parking charges from April 1 to July 31.

“I have asked Trusts to proceed with putting in place arrangements to extend free parking for staff for another four months,” said Robin Swann.

“I am aware that with the hope of further recovery from the pandemic and associated rebuilding of the HSC, it is anticipated that many more parking spaces will be required for patients and visitors.

“This will mean that it will not be possible to provide onsite free car parking for staff to the same levels as in the first two periods, and my officials are working with Trusts and others on a range of potential offsite solutions. Trusts will be keeping staff informed at a local level.”

Welcoming the move, the union Unison added that it would encourage the minister to “reconsider the approach” to staff parking charges generally.

“Health Trade Unions welcome the announcement regarding the extension of the removal of car parking charges for health workers,” they said in a statement.

“Workers providing such important care and service should not incur additional expenses when attending their place of work and therefore we call on the employers and the Minister to engage with Trade Unions with the aim of agreeing a meaningful solution to this issue going forward.”