Extra 1,000 driving tests a month 'will help clear backlog'

The head of the Driver & Vehicle Agency has said it hopes to carry out an extra 1,000 practical driving tests a month as it tackles a backlog built up during lockdown.

And Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she would look into introducing online driving theory tests, which are used in limited circumstances in the Republic.

Theory and practical tests were cancelled when lockdown began on December 26.

Practical tests, theory tests and driving lessons can resume after Friday, with an estimated 22,000 people believed to be waiting for a practical test date.

Jeremy Logan, chief executive of the DVA, the agency in charge of theory and practical driving tests, said demand would be high for practical tests. Around 10 months of testing had been lost over the past year, he said.

He said the agency usually carried out about 3,900 practical driving tests every month pre-pandemic but that capacity would be increased. Extra staff were being hired and volunteers were also being sought among staff to carry out tests in the evening.

Under questioning at the Department for Infrastructure's scrutiny committee yesterday, he said: "I'm reluctant to put a figure on it but I certainly believe we can increase our capacity for practical tests significantly over the next number of months.

"We are working towards an increase in capacity that will exceed 4,000. I'd like to think we could do an additional 1,000 a month and that could be a conservative figure.

"Once we get back to full testing on Friday I would be confident that we can exceed that 3,900 figure."

He said he hoped that the agency could make a "significant dent" in the backlog in the next six months and particularly over the summer when brighter evenings permitted more tests to be carried out.

He said the agency employs 37 full-time examiners and was recruiting another 30 temporary and full-time examiners, of which 25 had been taken on already.

Mr Logan was asked if the DVA could extend priority for key workers to those working in roles such as installing fibre broadband. "We did look at this back in September. The problem is that there are a lot of people out there with justification for saying they need their vehicles.

"For us to manage that process, was proving very difficult."

He said key workers in medical, health and social care were regarded as priorities.

"To open that wider is not something we are looking at because we want to open it wider to everyone."

The Minister said online theory tests were being looked at for the future, with the DVA keen to move a number of services to a digital platform. "The challenge here is around security and technology. And there's a consideration I have to give to digital connectivity, or lack of, particularly in our rural areas.

"The assessment from my officials is that we're not yet at the stage where you could move that completely online but we do continue to work in this area. Once we get to the point where we're convinced the technology is secure enough, then that's when we'll make the move online."