Face coverings: All you need to know as masks indoors become mandatory

Face coverings are mandatory in shops from Monday - we answer some of the questions around the new regulation.

Q. What do the rules say?

A. From Monday, the use of face coverings in certain indoor settings, such as shops or shopping centres, will be mandatory.

Q. Will I be fined or punished if I don't comply?

A. In theory yes, in practice it is highly unlikely. It is unclear who - if anyone - will enforce the new regulations.

The Department of Health said breaches "could attract a fixed penalty notice of £60 (reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days)". But the PSNI has said its officers will not enforce the wearing of masks, but will "engage, explain and encourage people to make the right choices".

Wearing a face covering has been mandatory on public transport for almost a month, but no fines have been issued. It is unclear if the PSNI has even spoken to anyone about non-compliance.

Retail unions have said their members will not enforce the rule. Major retailers in England and Scotland have not challenged shoppers either.

Q. What should I do when I see people not wearing face coverings?

A. Nothing. Official guidance urges shoppers not to challenge anyone who does not cover up. It states: "It is important that we all respect one another and remember that the reasons for not wearing a face covering may not always be visible."

Q. Who does not have to wear a face mask?

A. Exemptions include if you are under the age of 13, if you are an employee of the shop or shopping centre, temporarily if a member of staff or employee or a police officer asks you to remove it to check your identity, if you have a reasonable excuse not to.

Q. What is a reasonable excuse?

A. Guidelines outline a range of circumstances where people may have a 'reasonable excuse' not to wear a face covering in a shop or shopping centre, such as if it is distressing or you have a relevant medical condition.

These include:

To seek medical assistance or to provide care to someone who needs assistance

To avoid injury, illness or escape from harm

If you have a physical or mental illness or impairment, or a disability that means you cannot put on, wear or remove a face covering

If putting on, wearing or removing a face covering would cause you severe distress

If travelling with, or providing assistance to, someone who relies on lip reading to communicate

If you need to remove it to avoid harm or injury or the risk of harm or injury to yourself or others

To eat, drink, or take medication

If you are asked to remove your face covering by a police officer or other official.

Q. What if I cannot wear a face covering?

A. There is no need to get a letter from a doctor or the government to show that you do not need to wear a face covering.

If you have a condition which means you cannot wear a face covering you only need to say, if asked, that you cannot wear a face covering because you are exempt.

Q. Where should I wear a face covering?

A. From Monday, it is mandatory to wear a face covering in "a relevant place", which the Department of Health defines as generally meaning "a shop or shopping centre".

It adds "As well as ordinary day to day shopping for items such as clothes, food or electrical goods, a face covering is required in any other indoor place where goods or services are available to buy or rent. This includes, for example, a bookmakers, a food takeaway business or a dry cleaner."

Q. Where do I not need to wear a face covering?

A. It is not mandatory to wear a face covering in a business that is able to maintain social distancing by using a system of ticketing or appointments. This might include, for example, a cinema, a hairdresser or a solicitor's office. You do not have to wear a face covering in a bank or a business that operates like a bank. The guidance accepts there are circumstances where it is not possible to wear a face covering. These include: