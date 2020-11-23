Families in Stormont protest over access to loved ones in care homes during pandemic

Family members who have loved ones in care homes at a demonstration at Parliament Buildings

It was an emotional scene outside Stormont on Saturday as heartbroken and frustrated families gathered to take a stance against rules that keep them from their loved ones.

The peaceful gathering brought together families from all over Northern Ireland who are demanding access to safely visit their relatives in care homes.

The families have been supported by CHASNI (Care Home Advice and Support NI), which is lobbying the Department of Health (DoH) to end the lack of access to loved ones in care homes introduced in March.

Guidance issued in September by the Department stated that care homes needed to move towards a Care Partner Scheme by November 5, which would enable one family member to go into a care home setting using PPE.

Christina Girvan said she goes to bed wondering if the next time she touches her father he will be dead. "My daddy's emotional and mental health is suffering because of all of this. When I go to bed at night, my last thought is, will the next time I am going to get to touch my daddy be when he is dead in a box?" she said.

The Co Armagh woman said that the families gathered on Saturday want to see Care Partner Status and regular testing to enable them to have daily access to loved ones in care homes.

"There are safe ways to go about ensuring we have contact; it needs implemented and it needs implemented now!"

Belfast woman Donna Duffy whose father had Covid-19 during the first surge said she "hasn't held her daddy's hand since March. It's not fair for this to continue, it's not just my daddy, there are thousands of people in Northern Ireland affected and some of them don't have a family to be their voice," she said. "So, we are here today to give every single one of them a voice."

Donna is calling on the department to put in place the financial and practical support for care homes to be able to implement the care partner scheme.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said the Care Partner system was "the very least people in care homes need at this time".

A DoH spokesperson said: "It is essential and a matter of human rights that all residents maintain important social connections with those who are important to them."

They said various authorities are working with care homes "to ensure the visiting guidance and care partner arrangements are fully implemented".

"The Minister fully recognises how difficult and upsetting it is for people in care homes not to see their loved ones," the spokesperson added.

They said "it is a priority to open care homes to families safely" this Christmas. They added that care partners would "have previously provided an essential element of maintaining a resident's physical or mental health, and/or provided specific support and assistance to ensure that communication or other health and social care needs are met due to a pre-existing condition".

They said it was "reassuring to hear reports of successful implementation of care partner contact, where some care homes have worked with residents and relatives to agree how the arrangements can be safely managed to the benefit of all."