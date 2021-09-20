Family slams those who took Covid patient out of hospital

The family of a Covid-19 patient who was removed from a Co Donegal hospital have slammed those who took him from the facility.

Joe McCarron was removed from Letterkenny University Hospital last Tuesday by people who claimed he was being forced into the intensive care unit.

However, he was rushed back into the hospital on Thursday by ambulance where doctors are now battling to keep him alive.

A spokesperson for Mr McCarron’s family have now apologised to staff at the hospital.

They revealed that Mr McCarron, from Dungloe, is on a ventilator and showing signs of a possible recovery.

They have also slammed the actions of those who encouraged Joe to leave the hospital.

The spokesperson for the family said: “I have been asked by Una (Joe’s wife) to give you all an update on Joe.

“He’s still in ICU under the care and attention of the excellent staff at Letterkenny University Hospital.

“Joe is still in a critical but stable condition. He has serious lung damage from Covid-19 and is on a ventilator but the signs are good.

“Una would like to thank the staff and apologise for the actions of Joe’s so-called reckless friends earlier in the week.

“They did not help Joe’s recovery in any way. We would encourage everyone to follow proper medical advice.”

The spokesperson said Una would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and messages of support at this time.

The removal of Mr McCarron from the hospital was filmed and put on social media, going viral across the country and around the world.

It was carried out by people acting on behalf of the patient and claiming to act under common law.

In the video Mr McCarron is seen being taken from the hospital amidst claims that he was being forced into the intensive care unit by hospital staff.

Doctors plead with Joe to remain in the hospital, reassuring him he is in a better place and plead with him to allow them to help him.

However, those taking him from the hospital say they are “rescuing” him and that it is better that he die at home than in the hospital.

The man, understood to be an Italian national, is heard saying: “We are saving lives and we are going to save more.

“We came to Letterkenny to rescue my friend because they were trying to kill him.

“We are walking home from the hospital and nobody is going to stop us. We are going home. We are saving the lives of the people.”

The man claims he is operating under common or natural law. He claims they are going to get more people out of hospital, claiming “they are killing people without consent”.

Mr McCarron, who was accompanied by his wife, is heard explaining to doctors how he felt better on Wednesday morning but was told he must enter the intensive care unit.

However, hospital staff are heard explaining to him how the Covid virus strikes in peaks and troughs.

An unidentified doctor pleads with Mr McCarron to stay in the care of the hospital.

The man, understood to be a consultant at the hospital, tells the patient that what is happening is wrong.

“It is endangering your life by doing that. You have the right to decide what you want to do.

“I don’t think what he is saying is right at all. You are barely able to breathe there now. We want you to stay to help you,” he says in the video.

However, the man trying to remove the patient from the hospital interrupts and says: “If you stay here they are going to f****** kill you.”

Security at the hospital has been heightened after the Garda confirmed it was twice called to the facility last week following incidents involving anti-vaccine protesters.

There are also concerns that staff at the hospital are being harassed and abused by protesters in the grounds including the car parks.