Famous Northern Ireland faces share photos from past as part of latest social media craze

Well-known Northern Ireland faces have been sharing pictures from their childhood as part of a new social media craze.

The 'then and now' challenge sees users post a picture of themselves as a child alongside a recent photograph to show how much they have changed.

Emma Little-Pengelly

Belfast barber Jason Shankey took part in the challenge on Facebook, while the DUP's Emma Little-Pengelly and Christopher Stalford shared their throwback snaps with their Twitter followers.

Christopher Stalford

Christopher Stalford

U105 DJ and sports journalist Denise Watson (48) shared a picture from 1973 when she was two-years-old, holding a ball in the front garden of her then-family home in Lambeg, Co Antrim.

Denise Watson

"Because basketball was my sport, I always joke that I was born to play it. That's the earliest picture I think there is of me.

"I always had a real wee round, chubby face - I still think I have."

Denise said she was inspired to share her throwback picture because other people's photos had made her smile.

Denise Watson

"It was kind of an unusual Saturday night for all of us because we normally would have had friends round to the house or seen mum and dad," she said.

"It was my dad's birthday last week and not to see him was hard.

"They're both isolating because they're in the 70s, so we haven't been able to see them or eat birthday cake or have a drink.

"We were watching stuff on TV and this had come up on my Twitter and I just thought this is quite funny, then I realised everybody was contributing."

Aodhan Connolly

Aodhan Connolly (43), Director, Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, also took part in the challenge, sharing several pictures from his youth. However, the one he was most anxious to share was a passport photo taken when he was 18.

"That's me when I was full of teenage angst and listening to The Smiths and thinking that I was terribly cool.

"That was the one that I was most worried about showing, to be honest.

Aodhan Connolly

"The kids ones are cute and the one I have of me now is just me. That one seems a little bit pretentious, shall we say. My big question is, where the hell did my cheekbones go? I haven't seen that jawline or those cheekbones since about 2000."