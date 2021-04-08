Fancy a pint? Stunning homes and their back garden bars

With pubs still closed because of the pandemic, creative homeowners have taken to setting up their own bars.

Several properties with fully-functioning bars are currently on the market, including one decked out with sports memorabilia and others decorated like "glamorous cocktail lounges".

Michael Clarke, from Stewart Estate Agents, said the trend was likely to continue after lockdown was lifted.

"We see a lot of people building bars in their gardens, so it does have quite a big appeal at the moment," he added.

"Often, it’s big money that people are spending on them. I can see it becoming more popular because you won’t have to worry about transport and things if you’re hosting a night out."

Among several houses listed for sale on Propertynews.com is Bourtree Lodge, on the outskirts of Moira. With a name that would not look out of place on a country club, the "imposing and elegant" detached residence comes with "a well-appointed home bar" and a pool table. It’s on the market for £695,000.

Ballygalget Lane, from John Minnis (Donaghadee)

Elsewhere, The owners of 7 Ballygalget Lane, in Portaferry, have created "a fantastic bar with a dining and lounge area", complete with a cathedral-style vaulted ceiling and a wood-burning stove. Valued at £425,000, the house also includes stables, a gym and a mini-putting green.

Bangor’s six-bed Springwell Lodge, meanwhile, could easily double for VIP area at Wimbledon, with a sunroom bar that leads out to a garden with a full-size tennis court and a barbecue patio. But such luxury does not come cheap — expect to pay in the region of £995,000.

Springwell Lodge, 178 Springwell Road, from Simon Brien (North Down)

In Dundonald, 4 Grangewood Chase keeps the bar separate to the home, with a custom-built pub in a garden room. The three-floor property, "where taste and style combine with high-quality fittings" has an asking price of £285,000.

Rokeby Hall, in the peaceful countryside of Drumbo, near Lisburn, is a late 1700s family home redesigned with relaxation in mind. For £1,595,000, buyers can expect a bar, games room, home cinema and gym.

Those unable or unwilling to shell out on a custom-built bar have turned to man caves or high-end sheds.

Villa Ariadne, Lisburn

William Hands, director of Ballygowan’s Posh Sheds NI, said he had taken on more staff to meet the increased demand.

"There’s definitely more demand than in previous years. The amount of enquiries that are coming in now from even last March are 10-fold," he added.

"Last year, when lockdown started, it was myself and two employees. I now sub-contract out another two teams.

"I have friends in this trade and they’re doing a lot of what you call man caves. I know that they’re ridiculously busy.

"Because people aren’t going on holidays, they’re maybe spending the money on a nice shed or bar."

Grangewood Chase, Dundonald

