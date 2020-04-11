Fears allayed over quality of £170m in PPE gear on way from China

10th April 2020: Health Minister, Robin Swann and Finance Minister, Conor Murphy visited Huhtamaki in West Belfast who are in partnership with Bloc Blinds which is producing 13 million face shields for frontline health workers. Pictured left to right are: Cormac Diamond from Bloc Blinds, Ciaran Doherty from Huhtamaki, Minister Conor Murphy and Minister Robin Swann. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Paramedics wearing PPE as they respond to a 999 call in the Clarendon docks area of Belfast as the coronavirus pandemic continues in Northern Ireland on April 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Health Minister Robin Swann has moved to allay quality fears about a proposed £170m order for personal protection equipment (PPE) from China by Stormont chiefs.

Reports from the Republic, Spain, France, Italy and the Netherlands about low-quality Chinese-made PPE kit have sparked concerns across Europe in recent days.

Yesterday BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show also revealed that a Department of Health official had raised concerns about the £170m China deal, expressing fears about the quality of the PPE products and that the Executive may place itself in competition with UK-wide procurement efforts in China.

But during a visit to a Huhtamaki, a west Belfast manufacturer that has repurposed production lines to make millions of pieces of PPE locally, Mr Swann said he would not permit inferior products to be supplied to NHS and healthcare workers.

"We are working very hard to build up our PPE stockpiles for the post-surge period and the expected second surge, and I will pursue every feasible route locally and indeed internationally to do this," he said. "As Health Minister I will not put any inferior product into the line or into the supply chain for my health workers to use.

"That would be irresponsible and I wouldn't do that.

"The protection of our front line health and safety staff is an absolute priority and my department continues to work with the Department of Finance to ensure that all supply lines are maximised to their full potential." Joining Mr Swann on the visit was Finance Minister Conor Murphy, who said that securing personal protective equipment from overseas did come with risks, but insisted the Executive was doing all it could to mitigate against them.

"The company we are actively engaged with is a reputable and quality company and talks are at an advanced stage," he said.

"The export regulations for PPE that the Chinese Government have in place and the standards that companies have to meet also gives us a lot of assurance," the Finance Minister added.

Meanwhile, in London UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that all key NHS staff who require testing for Covid-19 would receive it.

The Health Secretary said 15 testing drive-through centres had been opened across the UK to enable more testing for front line staff.

And he said that two more "Lighthouse mega-labs" were on track in Cheshire and Glasgow.

The number of people in hospital who have tested positive for the disease stands at 19,304, of which 8,958 have died, an increase of 980 on the day before, according to Mr Hancock.

He added: "We never forget that behind this number, behind each one is a name, a loss, and a family that will never be the same again.

"And we all share a responsibility to tackle this virus, first and foremost by staying at home."

The goal remains to reach 100,000 tests a day by the end of the month, Mr Hancock confirmed.