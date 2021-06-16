Fears Delta Covid variant could become dominant in Northern Ireland this summer

The next two weeks will be vital to stop Northern Ireland sliding into a fresh Covid-19 crisis by the end of the summer, health officials have warned.

Modelling from the Department of Health has revealed the pessimistic, central and optimistic scenarios if the Delta variant is dominant by the beginning of July.

The central trajectory suggests there could be as many as 1,200 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Northern Ireland by the end of August, with between 200 and 250 Covid-19 inpatients at a time three weeks later.

Under the optimistic trajectory, there will be between 50 and 100 cases a day, with a minimal number of Covid-19 inpatients.

According to the data, the pessimistic scenario — which health officials have said is “pretty inconceivable” — there could be up to 6,000 new cases every day by the beginning of August.

The figures were released by the Department of Health during a briefing on Wednesday afternoon, during which officials warned the trajectory of the pandemic in the coming weeks can be affected by public behaviour.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said: “I think we can bend these curves in our favour by what we do now, it is the action we take today, tomorrow and next week that’s going to make the difference.

Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride has warned the public to be cautious

“We will know in a few more weeks which path the epidemic is taking here in Northern Ireland.

“What we should be doing now is taking all of the steps that we know will slow down the transmission of the virus and particularly all of the measures we know will delay the Delta variant becoming dominant.”

According to health officials, the central trajectory is dependent on 85% of all over 18s receiving two doses of the vaccine by the end of August.

Dr McBride said it is crucial as many people as possible book and attend for jabs in the coming weeks, while also adhering to remaining public health guidance.

Asked about vaccine hesitancy, particularly among younger people who do not feel a personal risk from the virus, he said: “Let me say first what I said to my own son, which was, ‘Son, by getting your vaccine you are protecting your mum and your dad. You’re also protecting your granny and your grandfather and while you may not get sick, you may make others sick and that’s why it’s really, really important to get your vaccine’.

“And the other thing to remember, while you may not get sick with Covid yourself, Long Covid can be quite debilitating and that will impact on you personally and potentially your ability to work and we don’t yet know the full long-term consequences of this virus.

“So, what I said to him was, ‘Don’t be a mug, go and get your vaccine’ and what I know is many, many mothers are having that same conversation with their sons and their daughters and are sending them down to the vaccine centres.

“Mummies in Northern Ireland, please keep sending your sons and daughters down to the vaccination centres to get their vaccine, because mummies in Northern Ireland are playing a very vital role in protecting the population.”

During the briefing, it also emerged there have been 254 probable and confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Northern Ireland to date.

Meanwhile, the vaccination team at the SSE Arena is expected to deliver the 200,000th vaccine at the mass vaccination centre on Friday morning.

On Wednesday, 143 new cases and no deaths were reported. There were 10 Covid-19 inpatients and none in ICU, while two care homes were dealing with active outbreaks.