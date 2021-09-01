Fermanagh and Tyrone school buses cancelled over shortage of drivers

Hundreds of pupils in Fermanagh and Tyrone were left to make their own way to school on their first day back for the new term this morning after a shortage of bus drivers forced the Education Authority to cancel services at the last minute.

Among the towns affected by the shortage were Fivemiletown, Newtownbutler, Derrylin, Derrygonnelly and Tempo.

The Education Authority has issued an apology, saying the shortage has been caused by Covid disruptions.

“The Education Authority has been busy over the summer period getting ready to transport around 86,000 pupils and further education students to school and college each day,” the EA said.

“Unfortunately, a number of routes in the Fermanagh and Fivemiletown area will not be running on September 1 due to driver shortages as a result of disruption caused by the Covid pandemic.

“EA has worked extremely hard to deliver essential services, such as transport, throughout the Covid pandemic. However, like many essential services we continue to experience challenges. We make every effort to prevent services being affected, however issues can arise at extremely short notice and it may not always be possible to put in place alternative transport arrangements.

“Where this is the case we do our best to communicate any disruption and would apologise for any inconvenience.

“We greatly appreciate the continued support of schools, parents, our staff and transport operators during this time and will continue to do all that we can to deliver this essential service for pupils.

Travel to post primary schools in Enniskillen were affected along with Maguiresbridge PS, St Mary’s PS (Maguiresbridge), St Ronan’s PS, Bunscoil an Traonaigh, St Kevin’s College, St Ninnidh’s PS, St Nailes P, St Aidan’s HS, Newtownbutler PS, St Mary’s PS (Newtownbutler), St Patrick’s PS (Derrygonnelly), Killyhommon PS, St Mary’s PS (Tempo), Tempo PS, St Mary’s PS (Fivemiletown), St Mary’s PS (Brookeborough) and Brookeborough PS.

Earlier on Tuesday evening the EA informed parents on social media: “We’re doing our best to get school transport back on the road, but some of our services may be affected by last minute operational issues, and in some instances Covid,” but later last night announced that services would not be operating.

Parents were instead “encouraged to consider alternative options, including active transport. “We appreciate your patience during these challenging times,” the EA said.

Earlier this year former Education Minister Peter Weir announced a new fleet of school buses at a cost of £31million.

“The safety of our young people is my top priority and through this investment of £31m, by the end of the year, parents can be assured that their children have safe and reliable transport for their home to school journey,” he said at the time.

The Education Authority runs one of the largest bus fleets in Northern Ireland with over 800 buses helping to transport 86,000 pupils to school and college each day.