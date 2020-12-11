Festive free-for-all would be a disaster for struggling NI hospitals, warns Swann as Covid lockdown eases

Health Minister Robin Swann has warned that a "festive free-for-all" would be catastrophic for our under-pressure hospitals.

Ahead of the easing of local Covid-19 restrictions today, Mr Swann said compliance with rules was key

"While we all want to enjoy the festive season, we must never get complacent about the Covid-19 threat," he added.

"The virus is still circulating in our community and is still claiming lives.

"Each of us has choices to make about our actions. If there is a festive free-for-all with public health advice ignored, then it will cost lives and place unbearable pressure on our hospitals. We must avoid these catastrophic consequences."

Safety guidance for the reopening of hospitality businesses was published yesterday.

No more than six adults from no more than two households are allowed at a table. Closing time will be 11pm at the latest.

All outlets will be required to collect the details of each customer to assist contact tracing.

Shops are also reopening after two weeks of strict measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Pubs that do not serve food will remain closed.

Cinemas, museums, galleries and gyms will reopen and normal church services can resume, with more people allowed to attend weddings and funerals.

With reference to evidence on non-compliance presented on Wednesday by Stormont chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young, First Minister Arlene Foster said people were "tired" with Covid-19.

"We're pleading with people to stick with us. We've looked at the behavioural piece in terms of what's been going on, not just in Northern Ireland, but in other countries as well," she added.

"The longer that this (the coronavirus pandemic) goes on, the less adherence there is and that is a real difficulty.

"We're just saying to people have personal responsibility for yourself, for your friends and for your family so that we can get to the stage where we can keep everybody safe with the vaccination programme."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the decision to lift some of the relaxations reflected the need to balance public health and economic concerns.