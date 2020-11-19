First doses of new Covid-19 vaccine 'hopefully available in NI before end of the year'

Health Minister Robin Swann has said he is "hopeful" a Covid-19 vaccine will be available in Northern Ireland this year, albeit in limited numbers.

He made the comments as pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said new figures in its clinical trial showed its vaccine, due to arrive in the UK before the end of the year, is 95% effective and works in older people. Speaking at a Stormont health briefing, Mr Swann said he would not be tempted to rush the process.

"We will only be utilising vaccines that have been through the full process, the full rigour and have been fully tested and certified by the appropriate authorities," he said.

Mr Swann said a lack of the usual obstacles, like securing funding and gaining Government approval, had accounted for the unprecedented speed of the process. "One of the benefits that we have here in Northern Ireland being part of the UK is the pre-buying of vaccines," he said.

Mr Swann said no vaccine could provide a complete solution for the virus before Christmas, due to the challenges of producing it in enough quantities.

"Are we hopeful there will be a vaccine being able to be used before the end of this year? Yes, we think it will be but in small doses. So we will start utilising it as soon as we can get a safe vaccine that is able for us to use."

Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Michael McBride, added: "We will only use a vaccine where it is safe and where it works. Under no other circumstances, there will be no corners cut."

The latest data from Pfizer has said that from 170 participants in their clinical trial, 95% showed the jab was effective in preventing Covid-19, with a 94% effectiveness in those over 65.

The vaccine has so far been tested on 43,500 people in six countries with no safety concerns raised, although around 2% of those who had taken the jab suffered headache and fatigue.

The UK has already pre-ordered 40m doses of the vaccine, with 10m due to arrive in the country by the end of this year if it is approved.

Each person will need two doses, meaning not enough vaccine has yet been secured for anywhere near the entire UK population.

Another vaccine from US firm Moderna was also reported as 95% effective this week.

The UK has ordered 5m doses of this jab, while also waiting on the results of the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine study - which is due to report soon.