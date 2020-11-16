First meeting of Executive since harsh exchanges over Covid-19 restrictions called off by DUP and Sinn Fein

The first Executive meeting after last week's tortuous exchanges between Stormont ministers has been cancelled with no reason given to the three smaller parties in government.

It was hoped that the meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, would offer an opportunity to thaw the political atmosphere after the DUP clashed with other parties last week over Covid restrictions.

But Stormont sources expressed disappointment and frustration as the meeting was called off on Monday night by the DUP and Sinn Fein.

Earlier, Michelle O'Neill accused the DUP of abusing a cross-community voting mechanism in the Executive, but Arlene Foster has strongly defended her party's action.

The First and Deputy First Ministers clashed over the DUP's use of the controversial tool as Stormont's chief scientific adviser warned that the Department of Health would "more likely than not" be seeking more Covid-19 restrictions before Christmas. Professor Ian Young was speaking as it was announced that a further 14 people have died with Covid-19, bringing the official death toll here to 869.

There were also another 331 new confirmed cases of the virus which is in 147 care homes.

Professor Young warned that Christmas "cannot be completely normal" as allowing people to interact increases the risks.

Ms O'Neill said the Executive would do everything it could to protect as much of Christmas as possible. "We are very conscious that people want to spend time with their loved ones and with their families, I know I certainly also do," she said.

"I think that how much time we can spend will be dependent on just the current position with the virus at that time."

The Deputy First Minister rounded on the DUP for "abusing" the cross-community vote mechanism to block restrictions proposed by Robin Swann.

But asked by independent unionist MLA Claire Sugden whether she would seek to abolish it, Ms O'Neill said the device wasn't the problem but rather how the DUP had employed it.

"I wouldn't use it, I could have blocked the last decision in the Executive but I chose not to because this is a public health crisis," she said.

"This isn't about minority rights. The Covid pandemic is impacting everybody equally."

Mrs Foster admitted that the mechanism was a fairly "blunt tool", but insisted that her party had acted within the law.

"Any impression created that the requirement only applies to unionist or nationalist issues is entirely bogus and is at odds with the Northern Ireland Act," she added.

She accused some of wanting to apportion blame but said she hoped future decisions could be made without resorting to the mechanism. The First Minister said it had been "a very difficult and torturous week" at Stormont.

She said ministers had made "balanced and proportionate" decisions which recognised that people had to be able to earn a living. "Otherwise they will fall into poverty and health outcomes that are very bad as well," she added.

Mrs Foster rejected suggestions from TUV leader Jim Allister that powersharing didn't work.