First Minister Foster echos Queen's call on importance of free Press to democracy

Queen endorses Journalism Matters Week in era of 'fake news' and misinformation

First Minister Arlene Foster has said that in an age of "citizen journalism" and "misinformation" there has never been a greater need for a free and fair Press.

The DUP leader was speaking as the 2020 Journalism Matters Week got under way today.

Her comments come as the Queen sent her best wishes to members of the News Media Association to mark the occasion.

She said the Covid-19 pandemic "has once again demonstrated what an important public service the established news media provides, both nationally and regionally".

"As our world has changed dramatically, having trusted, reliable sources of information, particularly at a time when there are so many sources competing for our attention, is vital," she said.

"The efforts of the news media to support communities throughout the United Kingdom during the pandemic has been invaluable - whether through fundraising, encouraging volunteering or providing a lifeline for the elderly and vulnerable to the outside world.

Queen sent her best wishes to News Media Association

"As you reflect on your achievements this year, and the challenges you have faced, I send my warm and good wishes to you all."

Mrs Foster said a free and fair Press was central to a healthy democracy.

"The rise in citizen journalism has continued apace as anyone with a smartphone can broadcast live to thousands with readily accessible and inexpensive technology," she said.

"In this age of misinformation, which can spread so rapidly online, it has never been more important to have rigorous and impartial reporting of the facts. This enables voters to have an accurate picture before casting their ballot."

Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt, a former journalist, said the ongoing pandemic has thrown into sharp focus the need for an accurate documentation of facts.

Former journalist and UUP politician Mike Nesbitt

"There's a huge appetite for news, particularly as the regulations change so often in terms of Covid-19," he said.

He added that we were the UK region that needed held to account more than most.

"There's also a great need for scrutiny by the media, particularly in Northern Ireland, because we don't have an Opposition at Stormont and we don't have a second scrutinising chamber like the Irish Senate or the House of Lords," he said.

"Therefore, at all times, the media, in terms of holding the Government's feet to the fire, are more important in Northern Ireland than anywhere else in the UK."

Alliance leader and Justice Minister Naomi Long also voiced her support for the role played by the media in the current climate of fake news.

"Journalism is a crucial part of our society, fulfilling a vital function of democracy," said Mrs Long.

"In an era where many are quick to label many stories and events as fake news, it is important journalists are allowed to continue to play their role, away from threat and intimidation."

South Belfast SDLP MLA Claire Hanna said "a functioning media should inform and educate and ensure decision makers are held properly to account".

"While traditional and social media can provide vital and welcome voice for dissenting views, fake news and echo chambers can have negative and distorting effects," she added.

"And media literacy, understanding how to assess information and sources, is a key skill that should be included on the school curriculum.

"While protecting freedom of expression, society should be concerned about diminishing diversity, particularly in print media, with a large number of titles being directed by a small group or rich and powerful owners who continuously skew the debate in their favour."

News Media Association chairman Henry Faure Walker said trusted journalism was a crucial part of the response to the coronavirus crisis, which has rendered this year "one of the most disruptive and uncertain in living memory".

He also said that independent research shows that the public place great value on news and information from sources they can trust, adding that the local and national news media have been "a fundamental part of the country's response to coronavirus".

But he warned that journalism itself has not been immune to the challenges of the pandemic, or the tech giants.

"Advertising revenues, the lifeblood of independent journalism, have been hammered by the economic downturn, leaving us with less money to invest in the journalism we all want to read," said Mr Faure Walker.

"We now urgently need Government to intervene with a series of targeted initiatives to help sustain local independent journalism in this country."