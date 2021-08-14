Five key factors that will influence the Executive’s decision on NI restrictions

Case Rates: This is one of the most important statistics the Executive will be looking at when they make any further decisions on Covid-19 relaxations.

As it stands, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rate in the UK and a seven-day case rate that is rising rather than falling.

If the Executive really is following the science as we’re told, then they should really want to see proof that the current wave is beginning to recede before pressing ahead with any more relaxations. However, it’s unlikely this will happen given the new self-isolation exemptions relating and the return of schools in a little over two weeks.

Hospitalisations: People can argue all day over the reasons why the health service is struggling so much at the moment and Covid deniers can even claim it has nothing to do with the virus, but no-one can seriously say the system isn’t facing a crisis.

What happens today in terms of infections will translate into further pressures on our hospitals in the coming weeks and that will in turn dictate whether more Covid-19 measures can be removed.

ICU admissions: Northern Ireland is marching swiftly towards the winter months and that means more accidents and viral infections which all result in an increase in admissions to critical care units.

The system is run so close to capacity that even a small rise in critically ill Covid patients pushes it to breaking point.

Even if the service never reaches the point of rationing ICU beds, diverting staff away from normal duties to resource critical care services results in further disruption to elective surgeries and even life-saving cancer and transplant operations.

When considering further relaxations, the Executive will have to decide whether they are worth the resulting devastation for non-Covid patients who could lose their lives as a result.

Vaccination Rates: Northern Ireland has the worst vaccination rate in the UK and has also been surpassed by the Republic of Ireland too.

Yet the experts are clear – the vaccines are saving lives and reducing the number of people becoming seriously ill with Covid-19.

Health officials have blamed the lower than hoped for vaccine uptake and a failure by some to adhere to the public health guidance on the recent surge in cases, particularly among young people.

There is a concerted effort to vaccinate as many people as possible in the coming weeks and, given the evidence, it’s vital that the Executive takes vaccination rates into consideration when deciding on any future relaxations.

Variants: This time last year, Northern Ireland was dealing with a brand new virus that seemed to target the oldest and most clinically vulnerable in society.

Fast forward 12 months and the world is firmly in the grips of the Delta variant, which appears to be considerably more dangerous to younger people.

So far, the vaccines are holding their own when it comes to Delta, although there is some evidence to suggest that people who have been vaccinated may be able to transmit the Delta variant as those who haven’t had the jab.

It’s a setback but it isn’t as catastrophic as a variant that can kill the majority of those who are vaccinated.

However, as experience has shown, variants can happen anywhere and at any time and have the ability to change the entire course of the pandemic without warning.