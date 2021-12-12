Five more cases of Omicron in Northern Ireland, bringing total to 10

Five more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in Northern Ireland.

This brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 Omicron cases in the region to ten, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

On Tuesday the Department of Health said three cases of the variant had been identified in Northern Ireland which were linked to travel from Great Britain.

It is unclear whether they arrived by ferry or plane.

Health officials refused to say whether people travelling into the region with Northern Ireland’s first Omicron cases were told to self-isolate, when asked by this newspaper.

A spokesman said: “We do not comment on individual cases of Covid-19 or go into the detail of every incident that emerges due to reasons of confidentiality.”

On Sunday three further deaths related to Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health and another 1,548 new cases have also been detected.