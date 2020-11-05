Five things Executive could discuss ahead of current coronavirus restrictions lifting

The Executive is set to debate the effectiveness of Northern Ireland's Covid restrictions on Thursday.

The DUP and Sinn Fein have said the current restrictions are to end on November 13, after four weeks of extra measures brought in to tackle the exponential growth of the virus.

The meeting comes amid fears from some politicians and health officials that Northern Ireland is not yet out of the woods with the virus and the extension of some restrictions may be required.

So what can we expect to come up as ministers debate how they will tackle the virus in the coming weeks and months?

Here's what is likely to be discussed at the meeting:

Jobs at risk at Caterpillar

It was announced on Thursday morning that 700 jobs are at risk at Caterpillar after the company announced it was considering a restructuring of its Northern Ireland operations.

It's a move that could see the workforce reduced by almost half, with 1,600 employees at sites in Belfast and Larne.

The coronavirus pandemic hasn't been blamed for the move. In a statement, the company said it wanted to "better utilise existing capacity and improve cost competitiveness". Efficiency is the key goal behind the restructuring, the company added.

But it's sure to have a big economic impact, hitting the supply chain right across Northern Ireland.

Caterpillar is one of the biggest manufacturers of diesel generator sets in Europe. The American company expanded into Northern Ireland in 1966 and at one stage employed almost 3,000 staff.

The possible job losses are sure to cause concern for Economy Minister Diane Dodds, with global economic challenges hitting most areas of industry due to Covid-19. Economist Richard Ramsey described the news as a "big blow to the economy".

Health officials advise extension of hospitality closures

The Executive has been advised by health officials that Covid-19 restrictions in the hospitality sector should be extended.

The industry was set to reach the end of a four-week closure period next Friday, but a Department of Health proposal could put that in jeopardy.

The BBC has reported the proposals indicate that a two-week extension of the restrictions in the hospitality sector until the end of November could mean avoiding further interventions before Christmas.

Representatives of the hospitality industry met with First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill on Wednesday to discuss the situation.

It's sure to be discussed at the Executive meeting on Thursday afternoon as ministers aim to strike the balance between satisfying business owners and hospitality leaders, as well as health officials.

Sammy Wilson's disagreement with Tom Black

After the chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) in Northern Ireland Dr Tom Black called for a stricter lockdown, it clearly struck a nerve with one DUP MP.

Sammy Wilson labelled Dr Black “irresponsible” for his suggestion and said he wants the Executive to “ignore him”, he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“To hear any professional talk in that way, especially a medical professional, talk in that way, especially when he knows the impact the economic affects a close down will have on peoples’ health and mental health I think was totally irresponsible of the man,” said Sammy Wilson.

“I hope that they ignore him - I hope they ignore his one-sided view of what the needs of society are and take a balanced approach - there are ways you can help to stop the spread of this disease.”

In turn, Dr Black said he has "great respect" for Mr Wilson, "because the public in his area have voted for him and he has a mandate to express the views of his public but he shouldn’t personalise the argument and say things like he has said."

It's another headache for DUP leader Arlene Foster, for whom the East Antrim MP has created a number of talking points over the past weeks and months.

Mr Wilson has been frequently criticised this year for appearing to go against government and DUP policy on Covid.

Most recently, he was pictured on a London train not wearing a face covering, having previously questioned their health benefit and referring to them as muzzles.

Declining trend of Covid numbers

A further 679 new cases of the virus were reported by the Department of Health on Wednesday.

It's almost half of the highest reported daily figure of 1,217 on October 14, just a few weeks ago.

The decrease in figures is a step on the right direction but it's led some experts to warn only changes to behaviour would keep it down.

Mark Tully, a professor in public health at Ulster University, said Northern Ireland was still "some way off" the Chief Scientific Officer's aim of bringing the R-number down to between 0.6 and 0.8 in the next week.

He thinks it will be close but said it will be a political decision as to whether restrictions should be lifted.

Professor Tully said a report from the Department of Health last month identified multiple small outbreaks of the virus, rather than large clusters.

"That suggests that people are contracting the virus in lots of different places, so I don't think it's right to blame any one sector like schools or hospitality," he said.

"Unless we change the way we behave as a society, there's nothing to suggest in the science that the R-number wouldn't go back up again. It's incumbent on us as individuals to behave differently."

It will be up to the Executive to decide whether to take the plunge and lift restrictions next week.

Furlough scheme extension

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the furlough scheme will be extended until the end of March and will pay up to 80% of wages.

He reassured the devolved administrations in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales that the scheme will be open to them despite different lockdown measures than England

In recent months, Finance Minister Conor Murphy has made frequent representations asking for further wage support schemes in Northern Ireland to deal with the ongoing fallout from the pandemic and the financial implications of it.

The Executive as a whole has been calling for a further extension to the furlough scheme and the news is sure to be welcomed by ministers across the board.