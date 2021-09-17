Flu vaccination programme to be expanded in NI to include young people

The annual flu vaccination programme rolled out by the Department for Health is to be expanded to cover all teenage secondary school children from years 8 to year 12.

In addition, those aged 50 to 64 will also be eligible to receive the jab again this year.

This roll-out expansion to the programme, which officially begins on October 1, is to help ease winter pressures as Covid-19 cases continue to remain high.

It is expected that GPs may commence vaccinations later this month once they have received their initial orders.

Those eligible for the influenza vaccination in 2021 to 2022 are all preschool children aged 2 to 4 years on 1 September 2021; all primary and secondary (up to year 12) school children; those aged 6 months to 2 years and 16 to 49 years in clinical risk groups; pregnant women; those aged 50 years and over.

Those in long-stay residential care homes and carers are also eligible as well as close contacts of immunocompromised individuals.

The extension of the flu vaccination programme follows the recent announcement of the roll out of the Covid booster vaccine.

Trust mobile teams will be visiting all residential care homes to vaccinate residents and staff and Trusts will also begin to vaccinate frontline health and social care staff.

By early October it is expected GPs will start to invite their oldest patients in to receive their booster dose as they pass the six-month mark from receiving their second dose, while community pharmacies start by offering vaccination to non-Trust employed frontline staff such as Domiciliary Care workers etc.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “Last year saw the roll out of the largest HSC influenza vaccination programme ever, which led to the best vaccine uptake rates ever achieved.

“I would like to extend our thanks to all those involved for their hard work during very challenging times.

“Also, as a result of non-pharmaceutical interventions in place for Covid-19 (such as mask-wearing, physical and social distancing, and restricted international travel) influenza activity levels were extremely low globally in 2020 to 2021.”

Dr Michael McBride, chief medical officer, said: “As a result of the low influenza activity levels last winter a lower level of population immunity against influenza is expected in 2021 to 2022.

“In the situation where social mixing and social contact return towards pre-pandemic norms, it is expected that winter 2021 to 2022 will be the first winter in the UK when seasonal influenza virus and other respiratory viruses such as RSV in children will co-circulate alongside Covid-19.” He added that while the potential for flu and Covid-19 infection waves are unknown, influenza season could begin earlier than usual.

“Influenza vaccination is therefore an important priority this coming autumn to reduce morbidity and mortality associated with influenza, and to reduce hospitalisations during a time when the HSC may also be managing significant winter outbreaks of COVID-19,” added Dr McBride.

“Please keep following the public advice to reduce the transmission of influenza and COVID-19, please get the vaccines and protect yourself, those that matter to you and the health service.”

Mr Swann said: “I do not underestimate the challenges involved in delivering the flu programme to tens of thousands of children and adults over a short period, while ensuring public health measures and social distancing advice is adhered to, but it is essential that we achieve as high an uptake rate as possible.”