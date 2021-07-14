Football fans targeted for Covid jab with mobile clinic set up ahead of Larne European fixture

Mobile vaccine teams will set up close to Inver Park home of Larne FC Picture By: Arthur Allison: Pacemaker Press.

A mobile vaccination van is to be set up in Larne on Thursday evening to target football fans attending a European Conference League match.

The Northern Trust Mobile Vaccination Team will be stationed close to the Inver Park home of Larne Football Club, with fans heading to the match encouraged to grab a jab before going to watch the team.

The mobile clinic will be at St Cedmas Parish Hall on Church Road and will operate from 5pm to 8pm.

NIFL Premiership side Larne will be hosting the Welsh team Bala Town at their Co Antrim home. Larne take a 1-0 lead into the fixture, it is the first time they will host a European match in the club’s history.

The move by the Department of Health to operate mobile vaccine clinics is as a result of the rise in cases of the more transmissible Delta variant of coronavirus.

Those who wish to receive a vaccine must be over the age of 18 and people who have not yet been vaccinated.

The teams will be administering the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine.

They added there is no need to book in advance but people should bring personal ID.

This can include: Passport, Driving licence, Bus pass, Carer’s card, or a document that confirms a name and address such as an electric/gas/phone bill.

People will also need to return to the area in six weeks to receive their second dose.

The Health Minister Robin Swann has urged the friends and parents of young people to encourage them to get a vaccine.

“I am not asking for pester power or nagging. Just please make sure your friends and children in the 18 plus age group make an informed decision on vaccination and are fully aware of everything that’s at stake. Sit down with them and have the conversation,” said Robin Swann.

“When young people get the jab, they protect themselves, their parents, their grandparents and all those who are close to them.

“Each vaccination takes us a step closer to normality. Being double jabbed will open doors for people. We see that with travel and the vaccine certification requirements for holidays abroad.

“My message to young people is: don’t be left behind – don’t be left without the protection and opportunities that getting double jabbed brings.”