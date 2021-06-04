Foreign travel explainer: Where can I go and what does decision on Portugal mean for Northern Ireland holidaymakers?

Are you on holiday or have booked to go to Portugal? Contact our news team on newseditor@belfasttelegraph.co.uk

On Thursday the Northern Ireland Executive made a number of changes to rules around foreign travel, following on the back of the UK Government’s move to add Portugal to its amber list of countries for trips.

The changes are likely to have a big impact on the plans of holidaymakers in Northern Ireland hoping to jet off to the country for some sun and have also led to confusion around what people can and cannot do.

Those within the travel industry have also been left significantly impacted by the move, with holiday plans now up in the air for travellers. Ryanair also blasted the move saying it had no basis in public health or medical science.

However, the UK Government defended its actions over concerns of an increase of coronavirus cases across the UK.

What are the travel lists?

The government has created a risk-based traffic light system with red, amber and green ratings for countries around the world. The ratings determine the quarantine and coronavirus testing requirements people face when returning to the UK.

What are the rules?

People returning from green destinations do not need to quarantine but are required to book a pre and post-departure PCR test, but those arriving from amber locations must self-isolate at home for 10 days.

Arrivals from a red tier country must enter a quarantine hotel.

Read more Public urged to keep Covid vaccination dates following surge of rescheduled appointments in NI

Are the rules the same throughout the UK?

A traffic light system for foreign travel came into force in Northern Ireland on May 24, largely mirroring the system already in place across the rest of the UK.

Northern Ireland's green list currently includes 12 countries and territories, however Portugal is to be removed at 4am on Tuesday, June 8. This is the same throughout the UK.

What changed on Thursday?

Portugal was the only viable major tourist destination on the green list, but it has been put on the amber list by the Executive.

Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Trinidad and Tobago will also be added to the red list from 4am on Tuesday.

There have been no additions to the green list.

There had been speculation that Greek and Spanish islands could be added to the green list as well as Malta, Finland and parts of the Caribbean - but the UK government insisted it had to remain cautious.

Read more Public urged to keep Covid vaccination dates following surge of rescheduled appointments in NI

Can I visit an amber country as long as I quarantine at home when I get back?

Although there is no law prohibiting people from travelling to an amber list country for a holiday, the Executive and UK Government is urging people not to do so.

Can I book a trip to amber locations?

Although online travel firm On the Beach has stopped selling summer holidays due to a lack of "certainty or clarity", many companies are selling and operating trips to amber countries.

Belfast International Airport described the changes around Portugal as "incredibly disappointing for everyone affected" while adding they remain “optimistic” over travel to Europe this summer.

Will countries let me in if I choose to travel?

Some green list countries, such as Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, are closed to international tourists.

Many popular hotspots remain open to holidaymakers. Portugal requires visitors to show evidence of a recent negative test, whereas Spain has lifted all restrictions on UK tourists.

Advice from the Consumer Council

Peter McClenaghan, Director of Infrastructure & Sustainability at the Consumer Council, said: “Before booking a holiday, consumers should check the latest Government guidelines and read the terms and conditions of the airline or operator they are booking with.

"We recommend anyone who chooses to travel has adequate travel insurance. Check the terms and conditions with your insurance provider as Government guidance may change when you are abroad, as we have seen recently.

“If you have booked a holiday and something goes wrong, your rights depend on how you booked your holiday.

“If you booked flights separately and your flight is cancelled, the airline must provide you with the option of a full cash refund payable within seven days or an alternative flight.

“These are your rights under EU Regulation 261 and apply even if you are stranded in another country. You are not automatically entitled to a refund from your airline if you choose not to travel but the flight has not been cancelled by the airline.

“If you have booked a package holiday, your rights are protected under the Package Travel Regulations (PTRs). Under these regulations, if any element of your package holiday is cancelled or significantly changed, then you have the right to request a full refund of any payments made towards your holiday.

"Your travel company may offer you vouchers to be redeemed against a future booking. However, you are entitled to request a full cash refund if you do not wish to accept vouchers.”

Peter added: “If your flight has been cancelled and you are having trouble getting a refund, contact the Consumer Council on 0800 121 6022 or email contact@consumercouncil.org.uk.

"Last year we helped consumers in Northern Ireland get back over £800k in airline refunds. For further travel advice for Northern Ireland consumers, visit our dedicated web page www.consumercouncil.org.uk/coronavirus.”