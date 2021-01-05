Former Armagh mayor Mealla Campbell in poignant tribute after dad dies of Covid-19

A former Lord Mayor of Armagh has paid a heartfelt tribute to her dad after he passed away from Covid-19.

Dessie Bratton, father of ex-SDLP councillor Mealla Campbell, passed away at Craigavon Area Hospital on Monday aged 88.

Following his death Mrs Campbell paid an emotional tribute to her father on social media.

She said she was devastated at losing her beloved father to the "cruel hand of Covid".

In a Facebook tribute alongside a picture of her holding her late father's hand Mrs Campbell wrote: "The hand I hold

"This is the hand that held me as a newborn

"The hand that fed me

"The hand that picked me up when I fell

"The hand that held me over his head - again and again

"The hand that walked me into school on the first day

"The hand that healed all hurts

"The hand that pulled me out of the pool when I won my first race

"The hand that eased my broken heart

"The hand that led me down the aisle

"The hand that kept my children safe

"This is the hand I hold

"Your hand that I held as I watched you cling to life and struggle to breathe and yet I am blessed to have had this opportunity for many have not.

"Yet still, I am angry that the cruel hand of covid has taken what we need the most. The chance to console and be consoled, to comfort and to be comforted and even to just be present.

"I hope you sense me with you as you take your final journey.

"In my heart forever this is now my hand holding yours Mealla (Meeps)."

She also reminded people of the importance of following the Covid-19 guidance writing: "Face, Space, Hands."

SDLP Newry and Armagh MLA Justin McNulty offered his condolences to his party colleague.

"My sympathies with my friend Mealla on the sad loss of her dear Father Dessie Bratton RIP," he wrote.

"It is terribly sad to lose a parent but at this time it is especially traumatic.

"Deepest condolences with Dessie’s wife Sheelagh, his daughter Mealla, his son Michael and the wider Bratton family circle."

Mrs Campbell announced last month she was retiring from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council where she had served since 2005.

She served as mayor of the council during 2019-20 and won praise for her role in the leading community efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Bratton was laid to rest at St Patrick's Cemetery in Armagh on Tuesday.

He was predeceased by son Emlyn and daughter Rebecca and is survived by wife Sheelagh, daughter Mealla and son Michael.

"He will be very deeply missed," a family death notice read.