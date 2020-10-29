Former Sinn Fein MP Elisha McCallion and two party officials resign over failure to pay back Covid funds

Former Sinn Fein MP Elisha McCallion and two party officials have resigned from the party over the failure to return £30,000 in Covid-19 support funds wrongly allocated.

In a statement Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald said she had "accepted the resignations of the three individuals responsible for these accounts and for not returning the money" on Wednesday night.

Those resigning were former Foyle MP and current Senator Mrs McCallion, the chair of the party Upper Bann and a party official in West Tyrone.

BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show revealed this week that the party received the money in April.

The money was mistakenly paid to three Sinn Fein party offices under the Executive's Small Business Support Grant Scheme.

The Department for the Economy (DE) has confirmed the money was only repaid on Monday and Tuesday of this week, over six months after it was first received.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (Niall Carson/PA)

Mrs McDonald apologised for the situation and acknowledged it was "most serious".

“The Small Business Grant scheme was established to support struggling businesses in times of extraordinary hardship," she said.

"The failure to immediately return grants erroneously paid into Sinn Fein accounts is a most serious situation. As party leader I wish to acknowledge and apologise for these failures," she said.

While the Sinn Fein president said the money was automatically received and not applied for, she accepted it should have been returned sooner.

The payments were made into Sinn Fein constituency accounts in West Tyrone and Lurgan, and into Elisha McCallion’s account in respect of her former Westminster office.

Mrs McCallion said she had also resigned from the Seanad with immediate effect.

The 38-year-old was only elected to the Republic of Ireland's Upper House in April. She had also previously served as Foyle MLA, Mayor of Derry and is a niece of current Foyle MLA Martina Anderson.

She said the money was paid into a joint account she shared with her husband, but stressed she did not apply for or solicit the funding.

"I fully accept that as a named signature on the account that I should have taken extra steps to verify this situation, before it was brought to my attention on Tuesday," the former Foyle MP said.

"I apologise unreservedly for the poor judgement I showed in relation to this."

Sinn Fein's Elisha McCallion, Conor Murphy, Mary Lou McDonald, Michelle Gildernew, Michelle O'Neill speaking to the media at Stormont. Credit: David Young/PA Wire

The Sinn Fein president said it was "unacceptable" the money was not returned immediately as no political office qualified for the grant.

“The party has established in each case where responsibility lay for the administration of the accounts in question and for the reimbursement of these monies," Mrs McDonald said.

“The Sinn Fein Ard Chomhairle met last night and censured all those involved."

Mrs McDonald said those responsible for not paying the money back had resigned from the party.

She said the party official in West Tyrone had "failed to promptly return the grant money despite being requested to do so by Maoliosa McHugh MLA", while the Chairperson of Upper Bann Sinn Fein "has also tendered his resignation in recognition of their failure to return the grant payment in a timely fashion".

Sinn Fein vice-President Michelle O'Neill said the party took the matter "very seriously" and had taken "decisive action".

"These public monies should have been returned immediately, the fact that this did not happen is unacceptable," the deputy First Minister said.

The Department for the Economy has detailed that over £4.5m in payments had been made through the scheme to businesses who may not have been eligible.

There is no suggestion any recipients acted inappropriately and the department is working to recoup payments issued in error.

The department has defended its actions amid the "scale of the challenge" presented by the pandemic.