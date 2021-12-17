Former top NI civil servant to head up Boris parties inquiry after Cabinet Secretary steps aside

A former top Northern Ireland civil servant has been drafted in to lead an investigation into lockdown-busting parties across Whitehall.

Sue Gray takes over after Cabinet Secretary Simon Case “recused himself” following allegations of gatherings in his own department.

Ms Gray, a former Newry publican, spent three years as permanent secretary at the Department of Finance.

Her appointment is the latest twist in an extraordinary story engulfing Westminster.

Mr Case, a former Northern Ireland Office official, had been tasked by the Prime Minister to investigate parties reported to have been held in Downing Street and the Department for Education in England in November and December last year.

But following reports of two parties held in the Cabinet Office last December, a No 10 spokesperson said: “To ensure the ongoing investigation retains public confidence, the Cabinet Secretary has recused himself for the remainder of the process.”

He added: ”She will ascertain the facts and present her findings to the Prime Minister.”

Ms Gray, who alongside country singer husband Bill Conlon ran the Cove Bar near Newry in the 1980s, was director-general of propriety and ethics in the Cabinet Office from 2012 to 2018, and is seen as a Whitehall heavy hitter who would not pull any punches in an inquiry. Once described as “the most powerful person you’ve never heard of”, she was permanent secretary at the Department of Finance from 2018 to April this year, and was shortlisted to become head of the NI Civil Service last year.

Ms Gray’s appointment comes after the Guido Fawkes website reported that two Christmas parties were held in Mr Case’s department, the Cabinet Office, last December, when restrictions were in place.

The Times reported that one of the parties was held on December 17, the day before the alleged Downing Street bash at the centre of the saga.

The newspaper reported that the event was listed in digital calendars as “Christmas party!” and was organised by a private secretary in Mr Case’s team.

Last night a Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “Staff in the Cabinet Secretary’s private office took part in a virtual quiz on December 17, 2020.

“A small number of them, who had been working in the office throughout the pandemic and on duty that day, took part from their desks, while the rest of the team were virtual.

“The Cabinet Secretary played no part in the event, but walked through the team’s office on the way to his own office. No outside guests or other staff were invited or present. This lasted for an hour and drinks and snacks were bought by those attending.

“He also spoke briefly to staff in the office before leaving.”