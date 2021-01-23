Foster and O'Neill blame 'Covid-related pressures' for not responding to Assembly questions

The First and Deputy First Minister have blamed Covid-related pressures for not responding to Assembly questions on time.

TUV leader Jim Allister expressed concern that dozens of questions were ignored by Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill.

According to Stormont procedure, MLAs should expect an answer to their questions within 10 days. A priority question could be dealt with in less than five days.

Mr Allister, a North Antrim MLA, revealed last week that around 40 questions he had submitted during 2020 had not been answered.

Some answers he was still waiting on centre around the attendance of the Deputy First Minister at the funeral of leading republican Bobby Storey last June, while others probe the amount the Executive Office spent on Irish language material over the past three years and updates on the Troubles Pension.

Mr Allister has even submitted follow-up questions, asking when his questions will be answered, but these too have been ignored, he told the Belfast Telegraph last week.

“Some of the questions I submitted date back to last February but my understanding is that when a question goes in, the relevant civil servant will compose an answer and that answer will then be put on the minister’s desk for signature,” the MLA said.

“From what I am told, the problem is not the Civil Service - the answers are being drafted but the Ministers aren’t signing them off.

“I have a sheaf of questions to Robin Swann unanswered with queries mostly related to Covid, but most of the Departments are the same. The Departments for Infrastructure and Justice are best at responding but the rest are very tardy indeed.”

Mr Allister has now made public a letter he had received - signed by Mrs Foster and Mrs O’Neill - citing Covid-related ‘resourcing challenges’ for the delay in responding.

They wrote: “As a result of the significant additional workload created by the department’s response to the Covid-19 crisis, and the associated resourcing challenges, we regret that it has not been possible to adhere to the timelines for Assembly Question responses stipulated by Standing Orders in all cases.

“We will endeavour to avoid further delay, and to provide you with full responses as soon as possible."