Foster calls for clarity as Storey funeral probe outcome delayed until new year

Police must address a "dangerous" perception of a two-tier approach to the policing of the funeral of IRA veteran Bobby Storey, Arlene Foster has said.

It comes as Belfast City Council confirmed an independent report into how the cremation of Bobby Storey was organised at Roselawn Cemetery in June will not be published until next year.

The report, being drawn up by barrister Peter Coll QC, had been due to be completed by the end of October. Councillors had hoped it would be finished before Christmas but have now been told it will be January before it is ready.

The First Minister questioned the length of time the PSNI was taking to conclude its investigation into alleged coronavirus breaches at the June funeral, which was attended by senior Sinn Fein figures.

"I just think that there's a need to get it dealt with as quickly as possible," said Mrs Foster.

"I know the police will say there were particular issues, but look, I mean 30th of June was when this happened, we're now coming up into Christmas and there hasn't been any decisions made in relation to prosecutions.

"I think the public deserves to have clarity in relation to that. And I hope we get it very soon."

Asked about the perception among some of a two-tier approach to policing, the DUP leader said: "That's always the problem. If people see police taking action against regulation breakers on one occasion and don't see it in another occasion, and there are high-profile people involved in that other occasion, then there does become that perception and that's very difficult and dangerous for policing and I think that needs to be addressed."

Ms O'Neill said there was a need to bring the matter to a conclusion. "I am frustrated because it does rumble on," she said.

"So I look forward to an end being put to it, it being clarified and everything being dealt with."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "This issue remains a live investigation, and we will not be making any further comment so as not to prejudice any decision made by the PPS in due course."