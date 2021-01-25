Foster says Martin accepts NI is testing for new strains of Covid-19

DUP leader also presses Taoiseach on sharing travel locator forms

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has accepted that Northern Ireland is testing for new strains of coronavirus, the First Minister Arlene Foster has said.

It comes after weekend comments by the Fianna Fail leader that it was his "understanding" that the authorities here were not testing for the new variant of Covid-19.

"When I discussed this with the leaders their view was the variant doesn't appear to be as big an issue in the north... I can't understand that," he told RTE on Saturday.

The Department of Health has described such claims as misleading.

In a tweet this afternoon, Mrs Foster said she had spoken with the Taoiseach on the matter, who "accepted that Northern Ireland is testing for SARS-CoV-2".

The DUP leader added: "The variant testing here is massively more advanced than RoI."

Mrs Foster said she had also pressed Mr Martin on sharing travel locator forms and that he had "committed to movement soon on that issue".

Stormont ministers have expressed frustration over a lack of progress on travel locator forms with the Irish government.

Mrs Foster has said quite a large number of travellers may have entered Northern Ireland via the Republic over Christmas and the forms are important to monitor the extent of this.

The Executive has already agreed to introduce pre-departure testing for international arrivals into Northern Ireland.

The issue of Mr Martin's weekend comments on testing and co-operation with the Irish government on travel was raised at Executive Office question time at Stormont earlier today.

DUP MLA Thomas Buchanan, who branded the Taoiseach's remarks on testing as "disgraceful", asked Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill what discussions have been ongoing around travel and locator forms with the Republic.

In response, Ms O’Neill said she had raised some of these issues with Mr Martin earlier today and called for a “two island approach to travel”.

"The approach to travel here could be much better. I'm hopeful of a resolution to the travel locator forms issue and that data will be shared," she said.