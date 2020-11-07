Four die from Covid-19 in Fermanagh care home

Four elderly people have died from Covid-19 after 21 residents tested positive for the virus at a care home in Co Fermanagh.

The residents contracted the virus in the Millcroft Care Home in Enniskillen.

Five residents are currently being treated in hospital. In addition 18 staff have tested positive while five are self-isolating.

The home cares for up to 70 residents and is one of three Enniskillen-based facilities run by Carewell Homes alongside Milverne Care Home and The Graan Abbey Care Home.

In a statement yesterday, a spokesperson for the Millcroft Care Home said: "Having remained entirely Covid-19 free for the past six months, we can confirm we have suffered a Covid-19 outbreak affecting both residents and staff.

"With the support of the Western Health Trust we continue to work through all Covid-19 outbreak protocols and maintain all infection prevention and control measures to ensure the health and safety of our residents and staff is our primary focus at this time."

They added: "There is immense sadness felt among the staff team as we have lost a number of residents to the virus.

"We express our sincere condolences to the families of those deceased.

"The impact of the virus has taken a personal toll on the entire Millcroft community which is effectively an extended family.

"The management and staff team will continue to deliver the best possible care to our residents at this very challenging time.

"To those in recovery, both residents and staff, we look forward to welcoming them back to the home as soon as possible."

A spokesperson of the Public Health Agency (PHA) added:

"A model of regular testing for care home residents and staff was introduced in early August to help us identify cases in care homes earlier. This allows us to put in place control measures to help prevent onward spread.

"As a result of this, newly-reported care home outbreaks are smaller in magnitude and scale compared with the initial wave of Covid-19 outbreaks, where a very significant number of staff and residents were affected."