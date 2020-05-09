Four further Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland

Further four deaths sees NI death toll reach 430UK-wide death toll now 31,587Further 18 deaths in Republic of Ireland sees death toll increase to 1,446Follow our live blog below

General view of PSNI officers in Helens Bay, County Down as members of the public go for their daily exercise. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye.

A further four people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19.

This daily figure relates mainly to hospital fatalities and brings the death toll in the region to 430.

A further 56 positive cases have also been diagnosed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,078.

From May 7 to May 8, 1,453 lab tests were carried out on 1, 058 people.

To date, there have been 76 confirmed outbreaks in care homes across Northern Ireland.

The news comes as the public has been urged to stay indoors and follow social distancing rules this bank holiday weekend.

Ministers have said restrictions will be lifted when medical and scientific advice allows, however as of yet no plan for easing the lockdown has been set out.

The Executive has pledged to lay out a road map for Northern Ireland's lockdown exit next week, but First Minister Arlene Foster has said there will only be "nuanced" changes to the restrictions.

It comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to address the nation on Sunday, outlining how lockdown measures, introduced on March 23, will be eased.

Check out our live blog below to see how Saturday's coronavirus developments unfolded.