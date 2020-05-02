Four in five hospitalised coronavirus patients discharged, figures show

Just over 80% of Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland have been discharged from hospital, Department of Health figures reveal.

The latest data shows 3,510 people here are no longer in hospital care.

There are 848 inpatients, the data shows.

The number of people discharged includes those who have died, which currently stands at 365, based on how the Department of Health records figures. The true figure, including most deaths outside hospitals, will be higher.

In total there have been 4,358 Covid-related admissions to Northern Ireland's 19 hospitals.

Seamus McGoran, the interim chief executive of South Eastern Trust, said the "vast majority" of patients were returning home.

Focus shift: Seamus McGoran

But he said the health system would be delivering Covid-related care for "some time" yet.

He said the trust was turning its attention from hospitals to community care just over two months since admitting its first Covid patient to Lagan Valley Hospital.

The trust has 177 inpatients, and has discharged 752.

He added: "Most of our early focus was on the huge pressures we were facing in our hospitals but that focus has now shifted into our community services and particularly into our care homes where we're trying to protect the most vulnerable in our community.

"We know that we're going to be delivering care within the context of Covid-19 for some time."

Across all trusts bed occupancy is at 70.30%.

Northern Trust has the highest number of inpatients as of midnight April 30 with 235 and 830 discharged, followed by Southern Trust which has 201 inpatients and has discharged 833.

Western Trust has 125 inpatients and discharged 733.

Belfast Trust has 110 inpatients, and has discharged 362.

There are 33 patients linked to Covid-19 being cared for in intensive care units in Northern Ireland.